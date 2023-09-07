Stanhope Elmore had no answer for Wetumpka’s Star Angier on Thursday night.
Angier, Wetumpka volleyball's lone senior, led the Indians on a furious comeback as Wetumpka beat the visiting Mustangs, 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-17, 27-25) in a massive area matchup.
Angier recorded a game-high 18 kills across the four sets and had the final kill to end the third set then ended the fourth set and game with her last kill.
“She was on fire tonight,” first-year head coach Katrina Sowell said. “Once she was on, she was good and it was game over. If you get her the ball, she’s going to put it down. She’s one of the players I’ve always trusted the most and she showed everyone why tonight.”
Angier has taken on a new role for her senior season.
After serving as a primary hitter the last few seasons, she is now playing all the way around. She wasn’t feeling super confident in her passes early in Thursday’s match, but once she got going, so did Wetumpka.
Midway through the second set, with Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore tied 10-10, she found her confidence and Wetumpka took control of the game.
The Indians finished the second set on a 15-5 run to win, 25-15, and tied the game, 1-1. That momentum carried into the third set and Wetumpka earned a 25-17 win and had a 3-1 lead in the match.
“Their mentality changed,” Sowell said of the momentum change. “We have a great group of girls who love to feed off the crowd. When we have a big student section, they vibe off of that. Once they start building, their confidence gets up and it’s just game over. What we saw tonight is the team that I know they can be.”
Shortly after the 10-10 tie, Wetumpka took a 15-12 lead and never looked back. Over the next 10 points that allowed Wetumpka to tie the match at 1-1, Angier recorded five kills.
She carried that momentum into the third set and recorded six more kills, including the final kill to put the Indians up, 2-1.
The fourth set went back-and-forth as the Indians and Mustangs found themselves tied at 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25. But Angier had enough. Her final two kills came on back-to-back points as Wetumpka took the 27-25 set win and the match.
“It definitely felt amazing and I’m glad I was the one to end it, but I would’ve been just as happy if it would have been an ace by Ashlynn (Turner) or a kill by Carlynn (Chumley),” Angier said. “But it did feel pretty great to be the one to end the game.”
While nearly everything Angier hit ended up as a point, she wasn’t the only player who helped change the momentum of the game.
In the second set, Wetumpka was up 16-13 before going on an 8-0 run to take control of the set. Serving during the 8-0 run was Hannah Kate Burdett, and she recorded three service aces during the span.
Burdett had one of the hardest serves of anyone on the court, and her line drive serves that barely went over the net each time caused major issues for the Mustangs.
“She’s so consistent,” Sowell said of Burdett. “We never have to worry about her when she’s on the line. She’s going to get the ball over and she’s a very smart player. She sees the court well and puts the ball where it needs to go.”
With the win, Wetumpka moves to 2-0 in the area while Stanhope Elmore is 1-1.