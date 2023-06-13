After three seasons of continuity, the Edgewood Academy volleyball team will have a new face leading the program.
Brad Starks, who was hired in April to lead the girls basketball team, is taking over as coach of the championship-winning volleyball team. The Wildcats have won four consecutive volleyball state championships and six in the last seven years.
He replaces David DeLozier, who was recently announced as the new coach of the Fort Dale program. DeLozier coached the Wildcats for the last three seasons and won the AISA Class AA state championship all three seasons.
“We are excited to have Coach Starks lead our volleyball program,” Edgewood athletics director Chad Michael said. “He turned around the Tuscaloosa Academy program and made them into a playoff team. We expect him to step in and continue to build on the success these ladies have had.”
Starks found plenty of success during his tenure as both basketball and volleyball coach at Tuscaloosa Academy. Serving as the girls basketball coach, Starks led his squads to an overall record of 53-14.
He took over a volleyball team that had no prior success and was 3-18 before he took over. He turned the team into a winning program and reached 20 wins this past season.
There was a lot of learning involved when he took over the volleyball program, as he didn’t grow up with volleyball like he did basketball. But he learned as much as he taught his girls, and the team found success.
Now, he’s excited to join a program that is already established and take on the challenge of continuing that success.
“I’m extremely excited to be in a school that cares as much about girls athletics as Edgewood does,” Starks said. “Girls are overshadowed a lot of times, but these girls have had a lot of success recently. There’s a bar in both of these programs and if you’re not meeting that standard, you’re not a part of that standard. I’m excited about that challenge.”
Starks is inheriting a talented volleyball team. The Wildcats, who have won four-consecutive championships, lost three talented college-bound seniors but return arguably the best player in the state in rising senior Lindsey Brown.
Brown is currently committed to play volleyball at the University of Alabama and was the 2022 Elmore County Volleyball Player of the Year.
She’s not the only returning senior, however, as Madison Martin will handle up front at the net, and Katelynn Shaner and Olivia Carlin both return.
Junior Avery White also returns after a stellar sophomore season and she is joined by junior Emerson Boddie. Two juniors, Haidynn Cotterill from Marbury and AC Kelley from Stanhope Elmore, have also transferred in to join the team.
“It’s kind of like someone handing you the keys to a lamborghini,” Starks joked. “It’s exciting. This is the kind of job that if you were purely a volleyball coach by trade, this is where you want to be. I didn’t come to Edgewood for this, but to be given this set of keys now to this program, it’s exciting. I love the pressure and I love the thought of going out every single day and expecting to be successful.”
Most of the same girls play basketball, and the team is coming off back-to-back state championships. The girls won the Class AA state championship for the first time in school history in 2022 then went undefeated at 27-0 and won again for the second time.
Most of the players off that squad are back and are looking for a third-straight championship.
“Anytime you’re stepping into the shoes of a program that’s successful, it’s an honor and a challenge,” Starks said. “I have my unique strengths and perspectives. I just want to build on the foundation that’s already been set.”