The Edgewood Academy girls basketball team left no doubt on the court that they were the best team in AISA Class AA on Monday afternoon.
Edgewood Academy beat Sparta Academy, 60-46, in the AISA AA state championship. It is the first state championship in program history for the Lady Wildcats (23-6).
Edgewood took a strong double-digit lead as early as the second quarter and never looked back, leading by as much as 19 points in the second half and never letting it get closer than nine points.
“This means everything,” head coach Jason Fisher said. “As a coach, this is what you live for. You want to win a state championship and change lives. To see both of those things this year, seeing them grow into a close-knit group and to win a trophy, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
For Fisher, Monday’s win means a little more than the normal person.
The win came on Fisher’s 42nd birthday. Earlier in the year, when he realized that the championship game would fall on his birthday, he told his team that all he wanted for his birthday was to be playing for the championship.
Not only did his team deliver on his birthday present, but they made it even better by winning in dominant fashion.
“This is the best birthday ever,” Fisher said. “When I told them this was all I wanted, they told me that they had me. I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie. When we got on the bus, normally the girls are loud and excited and dancing but they were quiet. As soon as we hit the first exit coming off the interstate, they lit up. Right then, I said ‘Okay, we’re good.’ That moment put me at ease. I had a lot of emotions all day today, but coming out on top is the best.”
To start the game, Fisher said he saw some pre-game jitters from his squad, but none of those came from star sophomore Lindsey Brown. The point guard scored 10 of her team’s 14 first-quarter points as Edgewood led, 14-11, after one.
The team’s jitters left shortly after. Senior Molly Snow entered in the second quarter and hit two 3-pointers while senior Kennedy Mensch, junior Jaylyn Strength and sophomore Madison Martin scored a combined six points to give Edgewood a 26-17 lead at the break.
That lead got pushed out even farther in the third quarter as senior Emma Weldon started the quarter with a 3-pointer. Strength then had a layup-and-1 and that gave Edgewood a 15-point lead.
Sparta never cut it any closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
“They just wanted it more,” Fisher said of his team. “They even said it in the pregame. They said ‘Today is the day we show we want it more than they do.’ They showed that. Once they got the first quarter jitters out of the way, they knew. They bought in and said they had this.”
Brown led the team with her game-high 17 points, including 10 in the first quarter, but Edgewood’s seniors didn’t let her steal all the glory. The trio of seniors - Weldon, Mensch and Snow - scored a combined 19 points to help pace the team.
Twelve of the those 19 points came in the second half, including six free throws from Mensch and Snow to help keep the lead as far as it was.
“I’m gonna miss this group,” Fisher said of his seniors. “It’s one of the better senior classes I’ve had. It’s just un-describable how this group allows a sophomore to be the team captain and they don’t argue about it. They lead in other ways. Molly leads knowing she is going to come off the bench and give us a spark. When Emma’s shot isn’t falling, she doesn’t worry and she fixes it on defense. And Kennedy is our spark plug and she is going to come in and give me 110%. They’re going to be missed and they’re welcome back any time they want to come visit.”