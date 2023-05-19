For the first time in four decades, the Holtville baseball team has ended the season as state champions.
Holtville swept Sardis, 3-2 and 3-1, to claim the AHSAA Class 5A Baseball State Championship on Friday afternoon. It is the first baseball state championship for the Bulldogs since 1983 and the third championship in program history.
Holtville finished the season with a 28-14 overall record and won its last six games, beating Headland in three games, Demopolis in two games, and Sardis in two games.
“We’re here because we have a bunch of resilient guys who want to compete and play at a high level,” head coach Scott Tubbs said. “We had to fight every round in the first three rounds after we lost the first game. That’s what helped us in this run. The last two series we got sweeps and Tanner (Potts) did what he does and was a beast on the mound last night and last week. Obviously Drey (Barrett) was lights out today.”
Holtville relied on its pitching duo of Potts and Barrett in the championship series much like the Bulldogs have all postseason.
In Game 1, Potts pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking one batter and striking out four. The Bulldogs trailed up until the seventh inning, but Potts kept the team within reach and allowed his team to make a comeback.
Barrett took the mound in Game 2 and allowed only four hits and three walks while he struck out six batters. His one run allowed was unearned. He got better as the game went on and retired 12 of the last 15 batters he faced in the game.
After Holtville took the lead in the fourth inning, Barrett did not allow a single hit.
“The defense we have behind us, they make plays if the ball is hit on the ground or in the air,” Potts said of his and Barrett’s outing. “I have faith in every single one of those guys. I don’t have to go out there and blow it past anyone. I just pitch to contact and let my guys work.”
While Potts and Barrett helped lead the Bulldogs on the mound, it was Jacksonville State signee Sam Silas who sparked Holtville at the plate.
Silas came up big in both games as he collected the game-winning hit in Game 1 on Thursday and Game 2 on Friday.
In Game 1, he stepped up to the plate in a 2-2 tie game in the top of the seventh and a runner on third. He hit a single into left to give the Bulldogs their first and final lead of Game 1.
In Game 2, he collected all three RBIs for Holtville. In the bottom of the second inning, he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and tied the game, 1-1.
He stepped back up to the plate in the fourth inning and with Sardis fans chanting “Overrated” at him, he took a 3-1 hanging breaking ball and deposited it over the left field wall for a two-run home run and gave Holtville the 3-1 lead.
“To be honest, I didn’t even hear them chant overrated because I was so locked in,” Silas said with a laugh. “But it’s definitely going to look good on video. God works in mysterious ways and that’s going to be a moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”