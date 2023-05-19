The 2023 softball season couldn’t have ended any more perfect for Wetumpka.
The Lady Indians, playing in the AHSAA Class 6A Softball State Championship, walked off opponent Athens, 2-1, in extra innings on Friday night.
It is the program’s second state championship and first championship since 2015.
Sophomore left fielder Chloe Taylor roped a single into center field with two runners on and Mari Beth Parette scored from second to cap off the stellar season.
Wetumpka ended the year with a state-best 54-6-1 record.
“They competed all year,” head coach Daryl Otwell said. “That’s one thing I can say about this group. They worked hard all summer and hard in the fall. Their mentality of them was never quit. You saw that all week and today. No matter how bad things got in the moment, they kept competing each pitch.”
The Indians faced no shortage of adversity in the state tournament. After dropping their first game of the regional last week, they had to fight their way through the loser’s bracket and ended up as the South’s No. 2 qualifier in the state tourney.
In the opening game against Oxford, Wetumpka took a late lead and had to hold on to win, 2-1. That set up a second round game against Hazel Green. The Indians took an early 3-2 lead, but Hazel Green bounced back with two runs in the fourth and Wetumpka got out of the inning with Hazel Green having the bases loaded.
Following that win, Wetumpka had to endure a rain delay that sent the winner’s bracket finale to Friday morning. At 9 a.m., Wetumpka took a 7-0 lead over Spanish Fort. That lead quickly diminished when Spanish Fort hit a three-run home run to tie the game, 8-8, in the seventh inning.
The Indians walked off the Toros on a bases loaded single.
That set up the championship game against the defending champions, Athens, and the game went to extra innings. After the first two batters of the inning came on, Taylor knocked in the game-winning run for the walkoff.
“Just the adversity today,” Otwell said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity this week. We had the weather yesterday and I didn’t think we played that great yesterday. We beat a really good Oxford team, 2-1. Hazel Green cut it close on us. And we had another close game with Spanish Fort where we lost a seven-run lead and had to walk it off. And then just hats off to Athens. What a ball club.”
Athens came in as one of the better hitting teams in the entire state, and that showed as the Golden Eagles scored 52 total runs in their first five games of the tournament. But that was before they ran into Mya Holt in the circle.
Holt, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, shut down the Golden Eagles. She held Athens to only one run and three hits in eight innings and struck out six batters. It was the first time Athens had been held to one run in the last month.
“Mya is a dog,” Otwell said. “She works her tail off for this. She pitched great yesterday and we had a rain delay. She threw about 200 pitches yesterday and another 100 or so against Spanish Fort and showed grit. She looked at me and said she wanted the ball again. I told her ‘Here you go. It’s yours.’ To show up and compete against such a good Athens team, what a performance for her on the big stage.”
While Taylor was the hero at the plate for Wetumpka in the eighth inning, she also made one of the biggest plays of the night in the outfield. In the top of the eighth with one out, Athens’ Abby Tucker hit a deep fly ball to left field that was guaranteed extra bases if it dropped.
But Taylor extended straight backwards and made the catch as she dove and got the second out. The next batter grounded out, and she was able to walk off the game.
“Chloe Taylor made a great play in the outfield,” Otwell said. “That was one of the best plays I’ve seen in a long time. Diving catch while fading and just an exclamation point with the walkoff. You couldn’t write it better for the sophomore.”