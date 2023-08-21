Wil Stephens is no longer a volunteer.
Stanhope Elmore has announced the hiring of Stephens as the head softball coach. Stephens has served as a volunteer coach for the Mustangs since 2018. He is replacing Keith Jones, who left this offseason after two years as head coach.
“I’m really excited to take over,” Stephens said. “I’ve been able to learn under two great coaches and this year, I get to put what I know and combine it with what I’ve learned and see if I can take this program up a notch and take it to the next level.”
Stephens first volunteered to be an assistant coach under Virginia Barber in 2018. After the 2021 season, Jones was hired to replace Barber and Stephens continued to be a volunteer.
When he began helping out, he never did so in anticipation that he may eventually get the head coaching job. He just felt the softball team deserved as much support as some of the boys teams.
“There are some boys teams who have four or five coaches, so I really started helping out just to show them support and give them someone else that supports them,” Stephens said. “It’s never been about money. It’s just about supporting. So that’s why I've been volunteering. And now, I’ve actually garnered a lot of support from the community and there are a lot of people happy to see me stepping into the role.”
Since he’s been a volunteer for the last five seasons, there’s nobody better suited to take over the program than Stephens this season. He knows all of the returning players, and he has an idea of the state of the program.
Better yet, he knows exactly what his team needs to improve this year.
That starts with tryouts on August 26.
“We have some good girls coming back, but we also have a large group of younger girls, including seventh and eighth graders, who are looking to compete to play,” Stephens said. “We are going into the fall and our tryouts will be very open. We could look very different than we did last year. We’ll have a lot of competition and that excites me.”
There are a few staples that look to be returning to the diamond.
Jada McLeod, the team’s top player last year, will look to command the middle infield again. Last season as a junior, she hit .426 with 11 home runs, 15 doubles and 46 RBIs.
Celeste Ragsdale, a rising senior, hit .311 while four other position players also return to the lineup.
In the circle, Savannah Wyatt served as the team’s top pitcher last year. She pitched 140 innings as a sophomore, and pitched a complete game shutout as the Mustangs clinched a regional berth for the first time in three years.
The Mustangs beat Chilton County in the regional tournament to claim the No. 2 seed and went on to play in the 6A central regional at Lagoon Park.
There, Stanhope claimed one regional victory before seeing its season come to an end.
Now Stephens is hoping his team can build off that and make an even deeper run.
“Our goal this year will be to make that same type of regional run and maybe win a couple of games there,” Stephens said. “Class 6A softball is one of the toughest divisions in all of high school sports. If we could potentially win an area championship and make a deeper run, I will call that a surprising success. But that’s our goal.”
In the meantime, Stephens is still going to be an assistant coach on the basketball court. He has made a few assistant coach hires to help run softball team workouts in the fall, and he will transition to the diamond when practice starts in January.