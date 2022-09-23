The Payton Stephenson and Garrett Allen connection was on full display Friday night.
Stephenson and Allen connected for 168 yards and two touchdowns as Elmore County beat St. Clair County, 35-13, in a non-region matchup.
The Panthers are now 4-1 behind the two seniors’ big nights. Stephenson totaled four touchdowns 306 yards, 254 passing and 52 rushing, and four touchdowns. Allen recorded a career-high seven catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
“Payton played really well and Garrett had a great night as well,” Elmore County coach Kyle Caldwell said. “When teams want to lock Jabari (Murphy) up, we’re just going to give the ball to Garrett and let him do his work. That pick-your-poison has worked or us all year and they build off each other.”
While Stephenson and Allen shined in the passing game, it was the Elmore County rushing attack that got the game started on Friday night.
Running back CJ Wilkes scored the first touchdown of the game on the Panthers’ opening drive, a 19-yard touchdown. Wilkes rushed 12 times for 62 yards on the night.
After St. Clair County tied the game, 7-7, the score stayed until late in the first half. With 3:05 left in the second quarter, Stephenson connected with Allen for a 24-yard touchdown.
Thirty-two seconds later, the two connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass to go up, 21-7, at halftime.
“The kids are excited about the win,” Caldwell said. “We worked hard all week. It was a sloppy game at some points with penalties, but this is a difficult place to play and win a game. Things weren’t falling our way earlier, but we made in-game adjustments really well.”
Stephenson scored both of the second-half touchdowns on the ground for Elmore County. Late in the third quarter, he scored on a 7-yard run and then scored on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to complete the game’s scoring and put the Panthers up, 35-13.
St. Clair double-teamed star receiver Murphy most of the night, but Murphy still managed to catch seven passes. While he was covered, Allen shined in his career night.