When Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson wanted to score on Monday night, there was nobody on Holtville’s team who could stop the junior point guard.
Stephenson, who is averaging nearly 25 points per game this year, scored 28 points as the Elmore County boys beat Holtville, 68-64, in an AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 matchup.
The win puts Elmore County in a tie for first place with Marbury. Since the two teams split their season series and are both 5-1 in area play, a coin flip was held on Tuesday morning to determine which team will host the area tournament.
“The win for the boys is huge,” coach Rodney Taylor said. “We had to win this one to even have a chance to host the tournament. We gave ourselves a chance at a coin toss and that’s all I could ask for tonight.”
Stephenson’s big night started as early as three minutes into the first quarter. With Holtville leading 7-2, Elmore County called a timeout to stop the Bulldogs’ run.
Out of the timeout, Stephenson scored his first two points on a layup, then added a putback layup and a 3-pointer as Elmore County used a 14-0 run to take control of the game and go up 16-7.
The Panthers led, 16-9, at the end of the first quarter with Stephenson scoring seven of the 16 points.
“Payton is a great player and he’s hard to guard,” Taylor said. “The other night he scored 35 against Holtville. Sometimes you play the match-ups and Holtville does a really good job and they play hard, but the reality is that they don’t have anybody who can guard him.”
Stephenson added four points in the second quarter and Elmore County led, 27-19, at the half.
Holtville was able to cut the lead to six or seven points multiple times throughout the third quarter, but every time they did, Stephenson had an answer. Stephenson scored 10 points in the third quarter alone, off two 3-pointers, a layup and two free throws.
Each one of his field goals and his two free throws came right after a Holtville bucket to cut into the lead.
“It’s just a mental switch that flips when it comes to Holtville,” Stephenson said. “It’s a county rival and I’ve always hated them. I just have to turn it on.”
Elmore County pushed its lead out to as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter, but Holtville put together one last run to make the game interesting.
Down 66-51 with just a few minutes left, Holtville got back into the game on a quick 8-0 run. Mikey Forney laid in a layup and John Williamson and Dalton Yarroch each hit a 3-pointer to make the score 66-59.
Down 68-61 after an Elmore County layup, Williamson added another layup and 3-pointer to cut the lead to only four points.
Holtville got the ball back with 14 seconds left, down 68-64, but couldn’t make another shot to cut the lead any closer.
GIRLS: ELMORE COUNTY 61, HOLTVILLE 17
The Elmore County girls team wrapped up a perfect regular season in area play with the win. The Lady Panthers went 6-0 in area play and will host the area tournament.
On Monday night, the Lady Panthers used their defense to walk away with the decisive victory. Elmore County held Holtville to only one field goal in the first half and five total points as the Lady Panthers led, 30-5.
It didn’t get any closer as Elmore County pushed its lead out to 32 at the end of the third quarter and 41 by the final buzzer. Seanna O’Daniel scored 16 points to lead Elmore County.
“Coach Franklin has done a really good job with his girls, but we just pressured them,” Taylor said. “The other night we played at Holtville and we won, 50-30, but I was disappointed because we had 31 turnovers. Tonight, I thought we made the steals and we had just 15 turnovers. We made some shots and got some transition opportunities.”