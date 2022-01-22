PHOTOS: Stanhope Elmore girls basketball vs Wetumpka
Wetumpka vs Stanhope Elmore
Jake Arthur
The Wetumpka Indians play the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs in basketball at Wetumpka Sportsplex in Millbrook on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Stanhope Elmore girls basketball coach Kelvin Stokes wasn’t going to let Wetumpka’s talented guards get the best of his Mustangs two weeks in a row.
Just one week after losing a 14-point lead in the second half due to the hot shooting of Wetumpka’s Zarriah Fannin and Janae McCall, Stokes changed his defense up.
Stanhope Elmore decided to run a triangle defense instead of the 2-3 it ran last week to try and take away Wetumpka’s guards, and it worked.
The Stanhope Elmore girls beat Wetumpka, 52-36, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 matchup.
The two teams are now tied atop the area rankings with a 3-1 record. With no games left, Stokes said the No. 1 seed and the area tournament host will be decided via coin flip.
“We had to do was come out in a different defense,” Stokes said. “We had to go triangle to make sure that their guards stay well attached to. We knew Jacey (Haynes) could handle the paint by herself and Summer Hicks is a girl who can rotate late into the paint and alter shots with her vertical. So we took away their main three scorers and tried to make their fourth girl beat us.”
Wetumpka found success in the first half, and led 15-11 midway through the second quarter. But the Indians were held scoreless for the rest of the frame, and Stanhope Elmore took a 18-15 lead into the break.
The Lady Mustangs never looked back as they turned a four-point lead into a 19-point lead in the third quarter. Haynes scored eight of her 18 points in the third quarter, including two 3-point plays while Kelbi Johnson scored nine of her 15 points.
The Mustangs outscored Wetumpka 24-8 in the third quarter as Stanhope took a 42-23 lead into the final quarter.
“I had to get onto Jacey because she needed to re-assert herself,” Stokes said. “She was just floating tonight early in the game. I told her that it was time for her to go to work. She started understanding that and got a little more physical down there. She was attacking the basket in the third quarter.”
Wetumpka used a small 9-2 run to start the fourth quarter to cut into Stanhope’s lead, but it was too much to overcome. A Khloe Harris 3-pointer made the score 44-32 with just under three minutes left, but Stanhope answered with a 6-0 run of its own to push the lead back out.
The lady Mustangs were able to hit four free throws down the stretch and pulled out the 52-36 win.
Wetumpka’s Fannin led the Indians with 11 points, while Harris added nine and McCall added eight.