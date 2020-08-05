Things were looking a lot different at this time last year for the Stanhope Elmore volleyball program and it’s about more than a global pandemic going on. The Mustangs entered last season without a lot of experience and they often found themselves relying on raw athleticism to get their points which was not always easy to do against more all-around volleyball players.
However, now the Mustangs have more experience on the court both as individuals and as a unit. The team is returning 13 players from last year’s varsity roster and is adding only one new name to the list, so coach Virginia Barber is feeling pretty good about getting her team out on the court again.
“We’re very excited to do anything right now,” Barber said. “This is one of the first times our program has had a roster that have a lot of girls that can come in and out at any time and we can be confident in all of them.”
Barber said at least nine of the players could be in the starting rotation if the season started today and she only expects that number to grow as the season progresses.
While having a bulk of the rotation returning from last season is always nice, it is even better when part of that core is two of the team’s biggest producers on the court in Alex Green and Kelbi Johnson. The two combined for 347 kills last season but even those numbers were a bit limited because of how much the two were asked to do including one often being the setter for the other.
Barber hopes that is changing this season as the Mustangs have welcomed transfer Kaitlynn Walker who is expecting to immediately step into the role as the team’s starting setter which could lead to more opportunities at the net for Green and Johnson.
“I think they are more excited than I am about it,” Barber said. “They love to hit. We’re leaving some of the duties that they did last year to other players and letting them just hit. That’s going to be really big for us.”
Marissa Stephens is also back at the net for the Mustangs after moving up to the varsity level midway through last season. She was called upon to start at regionals and Barber said she is expecting Stephens to have a breakout season now that she is in a full-time role. Saiban Chappell, Amya Thompson, Rylie Grimes and Anna Wilson all saw playing time at the varsity level last season and are also expected to play some front row for the Mustangs.
Rikki McAdams is expected to lead the back line for the Mustangs and could even see some time as the libero. Barber said McAdams has really taken on a role as a captain and leader during the offseason and shined during the Mustangs’ tryout period last week.
Barber said Zyon Holmes could also see some time at libero and will be playing as a defensive specialist. Lindsey White, Jerrica Word and Khennedi Rudolph will also be playing on the back row.
With so many returning players on the roster this season, Barber expects the team’s chemistry to be even better and she believes that will have a positive effect to the play on the court.
“That’s the biggest part is just working together,” Barber said. “This group has been playing together, different sports, their whole lives, I think that will help. Our expectations are to just keep building are program.”