After nearly three weeks without competition for Holtville or Elmore County, there were some expectations for Tuesday’s area matchup to be filled with some sloppy play and mental mistakes. While there were signs of that happening in the first half, both teams turned it up a notch to start the third quarter.
The two rivals exchanged baskets on eight straight possessions over a two-minute stretch in the third quarter but it was Elmore County which took the momentum from that back and forth, turning it into a big run to end the frame. The Panthers went ahead by double digits in the final minutes of the third and never looked back, grabbing their first area win with a 58-44 victory over Holtville.
“Every time they made a play, we had an answer,” ECHS coach Rodney Taylor said. “That matched their run then after that, we stretched it out a little bit. I think it took the wind out of their sails a little bit and that’s when I started feeling pretty good about it.”
Elmore County (4-2, 1-1 Class 5A Area 6) could not get away from the Bulldogs through the first 20 minutes of the game and the momentum seemed to turn to the visitors when Holtville’s Braxton Buck finally got going, making a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to cut the lead to just a single point.
That’s when Jabari Murphy showed up for the Panthers.
After sitting the first quarter alongside fellow regular starter Zion Reed due to a coach’s decision, Murphy came in and quickly made an impact on the game. After the Bulldogs cut the lead to one, Murphy delivered the next eight points for the Panthers to stretch the lead back out and swing momentum back to the hosts.
“I told them they would be sitting the first quarter so they knew it was going to happen then they came in and really played up to their abilities,” Taylor said. “Zion was really good around the boards tonight. Then when they were making a few threes, Jabari came up with a few big shots so they never could climb over the top.”
Murphy finished with 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter, to go along with six rebounds. Reed delivered in his limited minutes as well, contributing 11 rebounds and three blocks plus six points, two of which came on a fast break dunk to push the lead to double figures for the first time in the third quarter.
Payton Stephenson still led the Panthers in scoring and on the boards, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but Taylor was just as impressed with the play from the supporting cast which helped make a difference in the game. Garrett Allen also added 11 points and three assists from the backcourt.
“Early on, they took away Payton but now, we have enough players to make plays,” Taylor said. “More people are going to do that with the way he plays but it’s hard to keep doing it if other guys can make those plays. They were making those shots.”
Holtville (4-5, 0-2) limited Stephenson to just six points in the first half and held him scoreless for a 17-minute period spanning the first three quarters. However, once the rest of the Panthers started to chip in, it opened things up for Stephenson and Elmore County’s offense started to push the pace.
“They made some adjustments at halftime and they finally starting listening to what (Taylor) was yelling the whole time and they started running,” Holtville coach Michael Collins said. “They had a little more athleticism and a little more depth. We were trading blows a little bit but once they got on that run, we just couldn’t keep up.”
Holtville’s shooting arrived in the third quarter with Buck and Luc Cyr combining for six total 3-pointers but for most of the game, the Bulldogs went cold from outside the paint.
“They take a lot of charges so the guys were too worried about getting the charge called on them,” Collins said. “You can still attack the basket without going down on top of a guy. That’s what we need to work on.”
Buck is usually the team’s leading scorer but he was held to just seven points with his only field goals coming during a 30-second span in the third quarter. Richie Hicks finished with 11 points but it was all in the first half. Cyr led the team with 18 points and added 11 rebounds to earn a double-double.
“Those are two starting seniors that weren’t making many shots tonight,” Collins said. “When one of them cuts off, the other one has to come on. Luc helped out tonight but we have to have more than just one guy.”
Both teams have a quick turnaround with the county tournament beginning Wednesday night. Area play will resume for both teams next week with the rematch at Holtville set for Jan. 14.