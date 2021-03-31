Switching from batting left-handed to right-handed started as a joke for Kelbi Johnson.
It had been years since the softball player approached home plate from the right side, but during coronavirus isolation in 2020 she began taking the idea seriously and realized a switch over could be beneficial.
Now she’s batting almost exclusively right-handed.
“When I first started working on it, I hit the ball hard, but I also had to get my mechanics right, because most of the swings were not good,” Johnson said. “So I really just worked on it. I didn’t really think about it, just worked on it, because it was something I wanted to do.”
Since the sudden change in batting stance, Johnson’s become Stanhope Elmore’s most consistent hitter and is now starting to generate attention from colleges that want her to play at the next level.
“Not just this season – she’s always brought something to us, whether it was leadership or athletic ability,” Stanhope Elmore head coach Virginia Barber said. “But this year’s just been different. I think reality is setting in with her that she’s gotta start working for her future, and even before the season she would be out here hitting or doing whatever she needed to do by herself.”
Johnson trekked to Stanhope’s batting cages almost daily with one of her friends during quarantine to work on her new swing.
Johnson hadn’t batted right-handed since fourth grade. But when the Mustangs returned to practice prior to the season, she demonstrated her skill to Barber.
“One practice I showed her, and she was like, ‘Okay, I believe you,” Johnson said.
Johnson keeps her left-handed stance at the ready in case she needs to revert, but thus far the adjustment is working from a statistical perspective.
“It was very difficult at first, because I felt awkward hitting from the right side,” Johnson said. “But once I actually worked on it, it felt less awkward. I kept hitting from the left side also, just in case I needed both.”
Johnson’s batting average jumped from .300 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season to .449 in 2021. She leads the Mustangs in batting average and slugging percentage, and is tied for the team lead in home runs and RBIs with three and 12 respectively.
By batting right-handed, Johnson removed slap-hitting from her game, which Barber said played a key role in her skyrocketing production.
Slappers have to read defenses and make judgements about where to place the ball. Barber noted that thinking less and playing more is a main reason why Johnson is doing well.
“She’s born with athletic abilities and doesn’t need to think too much,” Barber said. “I think putting her on the right side in a game, she doesn’t have to think, and that was very helpful for her. Now she’s just hitting the ball hard. She’s seeing it better.”
It hasn’t only been the switch according to Barber. The desire to play softball in college coupled with a cross into upperclassman status drove Johnson to better her play.
“My first day of junior year, I’m like, ‘Dang, I’m a junior,” Johnson said. “This is it. I’ve got one more year after this, so I’ve gotta get it figured out now.”
While Barber said it’s difficult for many athletes in their recruitment right now due to the NCAA dead period that’s been in place for over a year, Johnson is receiving interest and her journey to the next level should pick up as travel ball begins.
Johnson has already taken an unofficial visit to West Alabama.
Johnson said she believes the college opportunities will come as she keeps helping her squad improve.
“Right now, I just need to focus on helping my team,” Johnson said. “Stats really don’t mean anything, but if I can help my team in any way I can – hitting, fielding, throwing – it doesn’t matter. If I can do that, then I think I’m all set.”