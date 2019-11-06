After dropping the first two sets of Thursday’s championship match against Glenwood, Edgewood needed someone to find another level of play as the Wildcats chased after their first AISA-AA state title. Senior Sydney Brown had just one kill in those first two sets but she stepped up to get some crucial points, finishing with a team-high 19 kills to help Edgewood secure the trophy in her final high school match.
“I challenged them after the second set and said somebody has to step up,” Edgewood coach Hannah Josey said. “Someone had to make those plays and she did above and beyond what I asked for.”
Brown had just three kills in the 2018 championship match when the Wildcats saw their perfect season disappear with a three-set loss to Macon-East. Those feelings were coming back after Glenwood dominated the first two sets but Brown said last year’s experience helped her and her teammates pull off this year’s victory.
“I’m pretty sure we were thinking the same thing everyone else here was,” Brown said. “It was going to be a (repeat) of last year. But that’s what this team was built on and I love everyone on this team. We feed off each other’s energy and the comeback was just amazing.”
Edgewood (27-0) got plenty of production around the court in the third set to stay alive. Brown wrapped up the set with her second kill of the day but the Gators appeared to regain control in the fourth set.
After falling behind 6-1, Edgewood took a timeout and Brown said she knew it was now or never for her. She recorded a block and two kills as the Wildcats quickly tied the set, 8-8, and the score remained tight with Edgewood taking its first lead at 18-17.
“I don’t know if it was the Lord or if it was just about being down the way we were,” Josey said. “Sydney has made plays like that all season long. It never mattered who we were playing. She can flat smack a ball but I did turn to the bench and I said, ‘I have never seen Sydney hit this consistently and this hard.’ She just flipped a switch I guess.”
Brown got two kills in the next three points to force a timeout from Glenwood but the Gators still could not find an answer for Edgewood’s top hitter. Brown came back out with two more kills to give the Wildcats a 23-19 lead and they held on to force the match into a fifth set.
“I felt determined,” Brown said. “I knew we were not going to go down without a fight. I wanted this so badly after last year so it was my personal goal to change the outcome this year. I just flipped a switch.”
Edgewood took a 2-0 lead on Brown’s lone kill of the fifth set but the Wildcats never gave up their lead before hoisting the trophy. Brown was named to the all-tournament team after finishing the three matches with 19 kills and three blocks.
Brown finished second on the team with 143 kills this season including three matches with 10 or more.
“I’m always going to remember my senior season,” Brown said. “I think I am going to look back at this day and say, ‘Wow, that was the best day of my life.’”