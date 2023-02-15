With an experienced roster returning in 2023, Elmore County softball coach Mark Segrest is hoping his squad can return to Oxford for the third-straight season.
Elmore County won 37 games last season and was the lone county team to advance to state.
Coming into 2023, Elmore County lost its top pitcher and a few power hitters, but it returns a talented senior class and production up and down the lineup.
“We lost a really good pitcher and some really good offensive production, but we do have five seniors this year so our success will really be dependent on what kind of season those five seniors have,” Segrest said. “Hopefully some of our younger girls who don’t have as much experience will have a good year as well.”
In the circle, star pitcher Aubrey Allen is gone, but Segrest likes what he has returning. He got a glimpse of life without Allen last year as she did not travel with the team to Oxford, so senior Hailey O’Brien and eighth grader Lalah Culpepper took over pitching duties late.
Both pitchers had successful seasons in 2022. O’Brien, who will take over as the ace, finished with a 2.09 earned run average last year in 120 2/3 innings pitched. She struck out 124 batters across the season.
As a seventh grader, Culpepper pitched 21 innings and recorded a 3.67 ERA with 22 strikeouts.
They will also be joined by Katie Cappell in the circle.
“I’m excited about Hailey because I would say she has the mental makeup from one of your top pitchers,” Segrest said. “She’s not necessarily overpowering but she spins the ball very well and she’s added a few new pitches this year. The key is to miss the barrel at this level, and she does a good job with that with her spin.”
Cappell is a Chattahoochee Valley CC signee, and she will mostly play at third base. Morgan Spear, who mostly served as a designated player last season, will also play third.
In the middle infield will be shortstop Anna Catherine Segrest, a Faulkner signee who was named the South’s MVP in the AHSAA All-Star game last summer. O’Brien and Culpepper will rotate at second base when the other is pitching.
At catcher, Ally Orr returns for another year of starting behind the plate.
In the outfield, ECHS will once again be led by college signees.
Ashtyn Pannell, an Anderson University signee, will start in center field. She will serve as the top power hitter after belting out five home runs and 18 extra-base hits a year ago.
In right field is McKenzie Owens, an Alabama State signee. In left field, Annabelle Orr and Lauren Woodruff will fight for playing time. Both are newcomers and will play significant innings.
While there are a few newcomers scattered throughout the lineup, Elmore County’s lineup is full of experienced and talented hitters and look to lead one of the top offenses in Class 5A.
“We had a tough schedule last year and we have a really challenging schedule again this year, so it’s good to have some seniors that have some experience in those situations,” Segrest said. “A lot of the girls also play travel ball, so the success they have will be really dependent on what kind of seasons those seniors have.”