Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.