Wetumpka volleyball coach DeAnna Smith was disappointed with how early her team was eliminated from last year’s playoff run, but she believes her 2022 squad could be the team to make that next leap.
Wetumpka was eliminated in the first round of super regional play last year for the first time in years. The Lady Indians lost three seniors from last year’s squad, but return the majority of their starting rotation in 2022. That includes All-Area players Julie Boshell and Madison Milton alongside Khloe Harris, who won the 2021 Player of the Year award.
With those returning players and some talented freshman joining the team, Smith is confident in the talents of her team entering the year.
“As far as talent wise, we are good,” Smith said. “This year is going to depend on their mindset and their want-to. You can teach them up all day long, but they have to have the desire and the heart to get there. But I do think we have all the right factors and talent to push through.”
Boshell, who was one of the team’s most versatile players last year, returns as one of the team’s setters. Her sister, Cheyenne, is the other team’s setter to start the year. Cheyenne is one of two freshmen who will start and play significant minutes.
The two sisters will be passing the ball to a very experienced group of hitters. Harris will continue to command the net after she recorded 326 kills last season.
Boshell herself had 178 kills, while Milton had 131 kills. Junior Star Angier also returns to parade the front net and lead a dynamic group of spikers.
“It certainly helps having everyone in the front back,” Smith said. “All of our starting hitters are the same and Julie is still our starting setter. In spit of the fact that we have four freshmen on varsity, we’re doing pretty well up there.”
Another freshman will start on defense for the Lady Indians. Ashlynn Turner will be the team’s starting libero to begin the year. And while she is young, she got some playing time towards the end of the year last season.
Turner was forced into the rotation last year after senior libero Erin Douglass was forced to miss time. In her place, Turner played in multiple area matches and big time games. She was able to help beat Stanhope and lead Wetumpka to the area championship.
And now being a year older with more experience, Smith is confident in her ability to play defense.
“It definitely helps that Ashlynn was around last year,” Smith said. “She was able to play in area games and finished out the season. I think her being here as the starting libero all summer has really cemented her place back there and earned her trust with her teammates.”
Wetumpka will lose an area opponent this year as Benjamin Russell leaves the area. Instead, the Lady Indians welcome in Sidney Lanier and Montgomery Carver, two teams out of Montgomery.
Both teams are talented, and Smith knows that. She doesn’t underestimate any opponent on the schedule, and she knows rival Stanhope Elmore, Carver, or Lanier can come in and win in on any given day.
With most of the opposing area teams being full of seniors and juniors, Smith is hoping her freshmen and young players can become mentally tough enough to hang in there and show their talents.
Wetumpka opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 18 on the road at Montgomery Academy.