The Stanhope Elmore volleyball team lost eight seniors from last year’s squad, but second-year head coach Flavia Freeney believes her Lady Mustangs can be even better this year.
Stanhope Elmore, which has another six seniors on the roster this year, has high expectations for the 2022 season. They return two of their best players in Shakeria Washington and Zyon Holmes, and a plethora of talented players join the squad.
Most of the 2022 roster will be filled out from last season’s junior varsity team. And while there might not be much varsity experience, there’s plenty of talent.
Stanhope Elmore’s junior varsity team only lost one match all of last season, and now those players are joining the varsity.
“The eight girls we lost last year were very talented and it’s always hard to replace eight girls, but we have six seniors again this year,” Freeney said. “The girls that we have moved up are all so talented and they only lost one game last year. They were strong. They’ve been playing club and travel volleyball and we’ve been to camps and hosted camps here. I think we’re stronger.”
Another difference from last year’s team will be the amount of front hitters that the Lady Mustangs have on the roster.
Freeney is high on her two hitters up front, Emily Wilson and Emily White, her “M&M” as she calls them. Them, along with Washington, will be the three main threats at the net this year. Samantha Wilson will be another new name across the front, but she will primarily be a setter. She’s very versatile and looks to make a big impact on the court this year.
“Both Emily Wilson and Emily White are very smart players and they’re very ball-conscious and court-conscious. They will make a lot of plays up front and just having Shakeria and her demeanor in the middle is a game-changer. She always knows what to do and what she should’ve done if she makes a mistake.”
While the offense features some new names, the defense will be some of the same as the last few seasons. Washington is the team’s main blocker, as she led the team with 30 blocks last year.
In the rare occurrence that the ball does get past Washington’s hand, Holmes is patrolling the back line to save points.
Holmes led the team with 261 digs last season, more than double what anyone else on the team had. She was one of the area’s best defensive players, and she looks to lead the team from that position again in her senior season.
“Zyon is phenomenal,” Freeney said. “She is amazing to watch because she doesn’t even look like she has to put any effort into making the best lifts or passes but then all of a sudden, when she has to dig a ball out or chase one down, she does and she gives it her all. When you talk about a kid who give’s it 150% on the court, it’s Zyon.”
Stanhope Elmore has a new area this season. The Lady Mustangs made the playoffs last year as the No. 2 seed behind Wetumpka, but now Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka welcome two new opponents.
Benjamin Russell has left the area, while Sidney Lanier and Carver have joined.
Stanhope Elmore opens the season on August 25 against Elmore County.