Tallassee earned a much-needed region win with a blowout of Elmore County on Friday night.
Tallassee beat Elmore County, 48-10, at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium. The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 in Class 5A, Region 4) scored on each of its first three possessions and took a five-possession lead into halftime.
The Tigers were led by running back Jalyn Daniel’s four touchdown runs, but Tallassee also got on the board with touchdown runs by JT Wilson and Joseph Hooks and quarterback Tyler Ellis threw a touchdown pass to Clayten Gough
“I thought our kids play really well,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “We were ready to play. We haven’t started games really well this year, but we came out and got the opening drive and went right down and scored. Elmore County got a nice little drive together, but we held them to a field goal and after that we kind of took over the game.”
Tallassee scored on each of its first three possessions. Leading 14-3 after, Elmore County was driving to try to cut the lead back to one score, but senior linebacker Devin Stiff picked off Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson to give the Tigers back the ball.
From there, Tallassee scored at will with its third touchdown run of the night. The Tigers punched in another touchdown run to go up, 28-3, then scored on a touchdown pass from Ellis to Gough as time ran out in the second quarter to lead, 35-3.
“You have three types of nights,” Battles said. “Some nights nothing goes right, then there’s nights where it’s a tough game where it comes down to who makes the fewest amount of mistakes, then there’s some nights where everything goes right. Tonight was one of those that just fell in our favors.”
Tallassee was able to score another touchdown in the third quarter, then Elmore County scored its lone touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-20, Stephenson threw a pass to the end zone. It was tipped and fell into the hands of senior Christian Stepney, which cut the lead to 42-10.
The Tallassee backups came into the game and freshman running back Hooks was able to score his first touchdown of the year.
Elmore County will travel to White Plains for a non-region match next Friday at 7 p.m. Tallassee will not play next week before hitting a four-week region stretch.
We have a bunch of kids dinged up, so our off week comes at the perfect time,” Battles said. “This will allow us to kind of heal up and get to full speed for this four-game circuit coming up.”