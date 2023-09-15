It was a tale of two halves for Tallassee on Friday.
The Tigers dominated the first half, taking it to Beauregard at every turn. But the tide flipped in the second half in favor of the Hornets, and Tallassee lost 35-14 in the end.
“We got better,” coach Mike Battles said of the game. “We came out and did the things we wanted to do.”
Battles’ team came out of the gate swinging, and swinging hard.
Running back Joseph Hooks popped off a 50-plus yard run to start the game, and freshman quarterback Trent Morris capped off the opening drive with a rushing score.
Just one drive in, and not even four minutes off the board, Tallassee was up 7-0.
After stuffing Beauregard on its first possession, Hooks called his own number near the end zone and rushed in a score from about 30 yards out. With 5:03 to go in the first, Tallassee had every last bit of momentum and the lead.
From there however, Beauregard punched in a score in the second after stopping Tallassee on a fake punt.
Tallassee got close to putting up another touchdown as time expired, but a Hail Mary pass from Morris fell incomplete as time expired. Morris hit wide receiver Brody Ellis for a field-flipping bomb to set up the attempt.
At half, Tallassee led 14-7 but the game was swaying.
To start the second, Beauregard shanked a kick and Tallassee got the momentum back.
The Tigers did nothing with their following possession, punted away to Beauregard, and the Hornets tied the game.
Beauregard proceeded to score 28 total unanswered points in the second half to hand Tallassee its fourth straight loss.
“Beauregard has a really talented team,” Battles said. “But we got better tonight. We got better. We are going to keep practicing, keep working.”
Morris threw two interceptions in the second half, and the Tigers fumbled a kickoff. All that went right in the first half, went wrong in the second.
Tallassee’s defense kept things closer than the score indicates, as Caleb Segrest tallied a couple tackles for loss and corner Jaden McKenzie broke up a pass in the end zone.
However, the Tigers simply just did not have the legs to go all the way.
“Our defense did well, but we just ran out of gas,” Battles said. “We play a lot of kids. We ask them to do a lot of things. They are young and they are learning.”
While the score may look lopsided, it wasn’t to Battles.
The coach said that he gleaned plenty about his team’s fight and ability against Beauregard, and much of that he hopes to channel moving forward.
“I saw a lot of improvements in our blocking, our throwing the ball, our receivers running routes,” Battles said. “Our defense played a lot better. We got a lot of room to improve, but we are not going to quit.”
Next up for the Tigers is Marbury, who has started the season 1-3.
Eventually, the dam will break in the Tigers’ favor. It very well could be next week.
“This is a tough thing, but our kids have done well,” Battles said. “Good things are fixing to happen.”