Tallassee’s early-season woes continued on Friday night.
Tallassee went on the road and lost to Central Clay County, 41-7, in the teams’ AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4 opener. The Tigers, with the loss, now drop to 0-3 on the season for the first time since 2020.
The Tigers have now started region play with an 0-1 record for the sixth season in a row.
Central Clay started the game hot and never looked back against Tallassee. The Volunteers scored its first touchdown on a 35-yard touchdown run from running back Ladamion Boyd, then added another touchdown on a 65-yard run by quarterback Darren Harris. Harris broke three tackles on the way down to the end zone.
Clay Central led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, then scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter and took a 35-0 lead into the break.
On the first play of the second quarter, Kevin Cherry scored on a one-yard touchdown. Following a Tallassee punt, Central Clay’s Boyd scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3rd down play. He went untouched for a 61-yard score and put the Volunteers up 28-0.
Harris found DeShaun Gibbons for a 20-yard passing touchdown for the final touchdown of the half.
Late in the fourth quarter, Tallassee scored its only touchdown of the night on a Mason Henderson 7-yard touchdown run.
Tallassee returns home next week for a region matchup against Beauregard.