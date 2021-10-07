The Tallassee football team is right smack in the middle of a grueling region stretch, but head coach Mike Battles likes where his Tigers are this week.
Tallassee, which has won two straight games, currently has a 3-2 record with a 2-1 record in Class 5A, Region 4 play. The Tigers travel to Talladega (0-6, 0-3) for their second consecutive region road trip.
After losing its first region game of the season, 35-33, to Sylacauga, Tallassee has reeled off two consecutive wins over Elmore County and Beauregard by a combined score of 83-17. The Tigers are currently in fourth place in the region stands behind Central Clay County, Holtville and Sylacauga.
“Well I thought we played a good game last week,” Battles said. “I thought we went in and did a good job starting the game and the second half. I thought our defense played really well. I think it was a complete game. We have played with complete effort every game, but we haven’t played the smartest. As long as we keep doing that, and correct some loose ends and play clean, I think we have a chance to win some more.”
Before last week’s game against Beauregard, Tallassee was dealing with some injuries among the team. One of those was with running back Jalyn Daniels, but Daniels was healthy enough to play last week.
Daniels still isn’t 100% healthy, but he is continuing to rehab. While he is not 100% healthy, the Tigers are getting more players involved in the offense.
Two of those getting bigger roles are running backs Zavion Carr and Marciano Smith, both of which scored last Friday as the Tigers rushed for 249 yards.
“Zavion is a bigger body and he’s a lot faster than most people think,” Battles said. “What we’ve done is try to play him one way, because we have two or three guys who can come into the run game and compliment Jalyn and allow Jalyn to catch his breath. We can rotate them and make it where they aren’t getting too tired to also play defense.”
Tallassee holds a 2-1 all-time record over Talladega, with Talladega’s only win in the series coming from a COVID-19 forfeit last year.
Talladega has not won a game yet this year, but they’ve played in a few close games. They lost by 14 to Munford, 17 to Beauregard and only 9 points to Holtville. In those games, Talladega proved they could score the ball.
Talladega is averaging just 16 points per game on offense, but they’ve scored over 20 points in four of their six games this year. The defense, however, is allowing 44.8 ppg and has allowed over 42 points four times this year.
“When we watched them on film, one thing that stood out was their athleticism,” Battles said. “I’ve faced them many times and they’re athletic. They have a lot of team speed and their record does not indicate how good they are. They’re dangerous because at any moment, they can get outside or behind you and get some points on the board. We are going to have to do a really good job of tackling and containing.”
Tallassee’s defense has seen improvement from its defense nearly every week this year. After allowing 13 and 18 in the first two weeks, the Tigers allowed 35 points to Sylacauga on Sept. 10.
In their two games since then, Tallassee has allowed only 10 points and 7 points. They’re allowing 16.6 ppg, despite allowing over 18 points only once this year.
“Well everybody is doing their job on that side of the ball right now,” Battles said of his defense. “We had some folks early in the season who weren’t doing their assignments and weren’t where they were supposed to be, but defense is about 11 guys doing their individual jobs and it all works together. When one guy doesn’t, it messes it up for everybody. Our kids now see that and are acting as one whole unit. We haven’t had many holes in the defense lately.”