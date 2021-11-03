The Tallassee football team may be hitting the road for its first round playoff game this week, but head coach Mike Battles believes his Tigers are hitting their peak at the right time.
Tallassee, which has won six-consecutive games entering the playoffs, plays at Greenville at 7 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A state playoffs.
Greenville plays at Tiger Stadium at 100 Tiger Drive, Greenville AL, 36037.
Tallassee (7-2), despite winning six straight and finishing tied for first place in the region with a 5-1 record, was given the No. 3 seed. Greenville, which went 7-3 with a 5-1 record in Region 2, is the No. 2 seed.
“I think we are playing really, really well,” Battles said. “We’ve played two really good football teams the last two weeks in Clay Central and Carroll, and we’ve played with a lot of effort. We had to play all 48 minutes in both games, so I guess it’s good to be peaking at the right time.”
Greenville has seen a lot of success this season. The Tigers started the season 4-0 before losing its first game of the season, a non-region game against Wetumpka, then went on to win three more games in a row.
But sitting at 7-1, Greenville met Pike Road for the region championship on Oct. 22 and was blown out, 44-0, for the second loss of the season. Greenville then hosted Carver Montgomery last week and lost, 14-8, to wrap up the regular season.
Greenville has seen success on the offensive side of the ball this year, but it has come inconsistently. The Tigers have scored 20 or more points in five games, including a season-high 30 earlier this year.
But in their other five games, the Tigers have scored less than 14 and less than 10 in four of the five.
“They’re like they always are, honestly, and that’s big and fast,” Battles said. “They run the spread on offense and they can throw it and get you in a bind. They’re going to score some points. Our game plan isn’t to try and shut them out. I doubt we do that. They do everything well on offense. They have four good receivers, their offensive line is huge, and they have a running back and quarterback who can run it.”
Battles believes it could turn into a shootout, and his team will have to find a way to score a lot of points to come out of this one with a win.
Tallassee’s offense is capable of scoring at any time, and it has showcased that through the entire year. Tallassee is averaging 33.2 points per game this year, and the Tigers have scored over 30 points in six of their last seven games.
They’ve scored over 40 points in two of those games.
Tallassee’s offense starts with running back Jalyn Daniels, but there are plenty of pieces that complement him and are threats to score at any moment. Running backs Marciano Smith and Zavion Carr are also threats running the ball out of the backfield, as well as quarterback Tyler Ellis.
Ellis can also hurt a team through the air, and receiver Ziggy Holloway is his biggest deep ball threat.
“Tyler has really thrown the ball well, and Ziggy has been doing a really good job at receiver and probably has 250 yards in his last two games,” Battles said. “We are just clicking. Everything right now is just working. Anytime you can throw the ball and stretch the ball downfield, it opens up a lot. If they have to commit four guys to the pass, then we’re running against seven.”
Battles isn’t worried about having to hit the road for their first round playoff game despite being 5-1 in region play. Tallassee has played on the road more than at home this year, and this will be the Tigers’ sixth road game this year.
He also isn’t worried about playing the No. 2 seed, as he separates the season into two parts. His team went 7-2 in the regular season, but now every team is back to 0-0.
“It’s just another game,” Battles said. “We’ll have a big crowd there. Our crowd will follow us. We’re just glad to be playing. 32 teams in 5A finished up last Friday. When you get to the playoffs, only one team can finish the season without a loss. Now it’s just one and done, or it’s one and survive and move on to the next one.”