Editor’s Note: This is the fourth piece in a series of six articles looking at the top players for each area football team.
Tallassee knew it had a young team entering last season but coach Mike Battles knew some of those underclassmen starting in big roles had potential to do some big things down the road. The Tigers are hoping some of last year’s experience will show up on the field in 2020. Tallassee will look to end its two-year postseason drought and it has plenty of returning players to rely on, starting with a young signal caller leading the way.
Tyler Ellis, sophomore quarterback
Despite being the starting quarterback from Day 1 last season, Ellis did not get too many chances to shine as Tallassee was very dependent on its rushing attack last season. When Ellis did throw the ball, it was often short passes or fade routes to now-graduated Tavarious Griffin.
However, Battles is confident the Tigers will be relying a lot more on Ellis in the passing game this season and he believes the sophomore is ready for the challenge.
“It helps to be more multiple to keep defenses off balance,” Battles said. “We’re not afraid to put the ball in his hands. He got thrown to the wolves as a ninth grader but he got better every game. He got more confident with every snap. He’s throwing the ball better. He’s continued to work and the sky is the limit with that young man.”
Zavion Carr, junior athlete
Last season, Tallassee used Griffin at every turn, relying heavily on the all-state athlete on both sides of the ball. However, now that he is gone, the Tigers are looking for a multitude of players to make up for the lost production and Carr could end up being that guy.
Carr will take on a big role in the backfield where he will split carries with Jalyn Daniels and Marciano Smith in a running back by committee as the Tigers look to spread out the carries they gave to Griffin last season. Carr is also going to return to his starting spot at outside linebacker where Battles is expecting big things from the junior.
“I think he’s best at both of them or he wouldn’t be playing in both spots but I do think if he’s going to get the chance at the next level, it will probably be on defense,” Battles said. “We relied a lot on (Griffin) and felt he could dictate what other teams were going to do against us. Zavion has the potential to work his way to being that kind of player for us.”
Clayten Gough, junior athlete
He may not get the most glamorous role in the Tigers’ offense but Gough is still expected to take on plenty of responsibilities as an every-down player. Whether he is lined up at H back or tight end, Gough will often be used as a lead blocker and will sometimes find the ball in his hands in some crucial situations.
On defense, Gough is expected to fill a hole in the secondary this season as he is competing for a starting job as a safety. He is also the team’s backup quarterback.
“He’s versatile and a really good athlete,” Battles said. “Because of his ability and size, we can plug him in just about anywhere. He is smart enough and gifted enough to help us out anywhere. He has really developed and has got himself into position to help us out.”
Thomas Battles, senior wide receiver
Tallassee’s offense did not use the passing game much last season and barely any of it was to receivers who are returning to the Tigers this year. Battles has the most experience of any other wideouts and should expect plenty of balls to be thrown his way to help keep the offense more balanced than in years past.
“He’s going to have to have a good year,” Battles said. “He is more of a possession receiver and he’s going to have to make sure to handle the ball.”
Michael Moore, senior defensive lineman
While the void left by Griffin at linebacker may need to be filled by a committee, Moore is hoping to continue making his biggest impact at the line of scrimmage. At just 185 pounds, Moore may not have the size one would expect to need playing in the trenches in Class 5A but Battles says it’s about more than size for the three-year starter.
“He’s undersized but he’s like a robot,” Battles said. “When you tell him what to do, he’s going to go get the job done. He plays about 50 pounds bigger than he is. He’s a competitor and he’s just hard to block. Everything he does is so technically correct.”