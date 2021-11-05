Tallassee’s offense couldn’t find any success on Friday night, and the Tigers came out on the wrong side of a shutout in the first round of the playoffs.
Greenville beat visiting Tallassee, 32-0, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday night. The Tigers, which entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed after a three-way tie for the division championship, finished the season with a 7-3 overall record.
Tallassee’s offense was held to zero points for the first time this season and the Tigers mustered up about 165 total yards of offense in the game.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “Greenville did a good job of defending the run and the pass. We’ve been able to run and throw pretty evenly all year, and tonight we just couldn’t get it done. We had a hard time blocking their front line and they’ve got a lot of great speed. A lot of stuff that has worked for us this year didn’t work tonight.”
While the offense couldn’t find any success through the entire game, Tallassee’s defense kept the Tigers in the game in the first half. Greenville struck first when it started its third drive of the game on Tallassee’s 44-yard line.
After a deep pass set up Greenville in the red zone, quarterback Andre Davidson found receiver LaQuan Robinson for an 8-yard touchdown. After the failed 2-point conversion, Greenville led 6-0 in the first quarter.
Greenville added its second touchdown of the game on the next Tallassee drive. The Tigers were forced to punt, and Greenville blocked the punt and ran it back 20 yards for a touchdown.
Greenville went up, 12-0, and carried that lead into the half.
“It was a good night from both sides of the ball for us tonight, and we got a touchdown on special teams,” Greenville coach Josh McLendon said. “It’s always big when you can get a score on special teams.”
After Tallassee’s defense held Greenville to only six offensive points in the first half, Greenville came out and found success in the second half. Greenville was forced to punt on their first possession of the third quarter, but went on to score on each of its last three possessions.
Following an interception by its defense, Greenville went up 18-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by D.J. Davis. Greenville’s defense forced another punt, and Davidson and Robinson connected again, this time from 52 yards out, to go up 26-0.
Tallassee’s offense then turned the ball over on downs around midfield, and Greenville was able to run off seven minutes on a scoring drive. The 12-play drive was capped off by Davidson and Robinson’s third touchdown connection of the night, and Greenville led 32-0.
Tallassee had one more chance to try and score with just a few minutes on the clock, and the Tigers were able to drive the ball near Greenville’s red zone before time expired.
“I think our defense was just tired,” Battles said. “They spent about 70% of the time on the field and anytime you leave your defense out there that long, they’re going to get tired. Their offense did a good job and we just got beat by a better football team.
Tallassee wraps up the season 7-3 and claimed its most successful season in recent history. It was the Tigers first playoff trip since 2017 and the Tigers finished the regular season on a 6-game win streak.
The Tigers graduate 19 seniors from this year’s team.
“I’m super proud of our kids,” Battles said. We mad the playoffs and shared the region championship. They have nothing to hang their head about. The only bad thing about the playoffs is that only one team ends the season without a loss.”