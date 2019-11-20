Stanhope Elmore is bursting with wrestlers as it has 24 on the roster, but seven of them just came off the football field. That means filling out a starting lineup could become an issue early in the season.
“We have some road blocks in a couple of different weight classes,” Mustangs coach Hunter Adams said. “We may have to concede some classes especially in a duals match. You have to be real with some of the expectations.”
While the lack of depth will be a hurdle for the Mustangs, Adams is taking the positive side of things. Several of the wrestlers stack up in the same weight class so Adams hopes that pays off on the individual level.
“I think the good thing about it is we will have some very competitive practices,” Adams said. “These guys want to compete for a starting job. That’s really good for those tournaments and to help get in the right mindset.”
Stanhope qualified six wrestlers for the AHSAA Class 6A Wrestling Championships last season and five of them are returning. Adams said the Mustangs have set their goal at taking eight wrestlers to Huntsville this year.
Leading the way is Tanner McCord who has placed in the state tournament each of the last two seasons, including finishing fifth at 120 pounds last year. McCord is expected to move up to 132.
“We wholeheartedly expect him to compete for a state championship,” Adams said. “He is very dedicated to the sport. He works at it year round. He’s our unquestioned leader.”
Jeremiah Cherry Daniel finished fifth in last year’s South Super Section but he is hungry for more after failing to place at state. Adams has worked more with Cherry Daniel this year as he joined the football team and became the Mustangs’ leading tackler.
“Usually it goes the other way when you’re recruiting kids to join but I just saw a kid that is physical and very athletic,” Adams said. “We wanted him to use that gift as much as he can. He’s a great wrestler too. He has a chance to win any match so we definitely expect to see him in Huntsville.”
Cherry Daniel is expected wrestle between 152 and 170 while teammates Gabe Taunton and Michael Nemchek fill in the vacant positions around him. Jake Taunton, another state qualifier from last season, will be Stanhope’s starter at 145.
Adams said many of the other weight classes are open for competition but he does not expect a final starting lineup to be made until well into the season.
Davion Brown is being pulled up after a dominant year as the JV heavyweight to fill in at 285. Dylan Davis and Coty Talley are also expected to be in the mix as first-year starters.