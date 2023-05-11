Stanhope Elmore head baseball coach Coach Kaleb Shuman did the only thing he knew to do after his Mustangs lost, 9-6, in Game 3 of the AHSAA Class 6A semi finals to Spanish Fort — hug them all.
Just as the fog enveloped the field after a weather delay in the middle of the fifth inning, Shuman wrapped his arms around every Mustang after a 30-7 season.
“I don't have any words to make them feel better right now,” Shuman said. “I just tell them I love them and I’m proud of them because I am. I love everyone of these guys. I am proud to have coached them.”
Shuman is especially fond of his seniors — all 10 of them.
“I love them more than anything else,” Shuman said. “This class was a freshman when I got here. They have turned this program around. It was them. This program was almost over the edge, almost off the cliff. We have fought and scratched all the way back and made this a premier program.”
The Mustangs entered the night needing a win to advance to the state championship next week.
Early on, Stanhope stranded baserunners. Twice the Mustangs had bases loaded and one out but were unable to take advantage. Hayden Anderson and Tevin Landrum were able to score in the third inning for the Mustangs and Ethan Walls scored in the fourth.
But a few mistakes defensively by Stanhope in the top of the fifth allowed five Toros to cross home plate before a rain and lightning delay.
Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Mustangs would dry out the infield and come back to play with Evan Duncan and Walls crossing the plate in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, 5-5.
But Spanish Fort came back and plated four more runs in the sixth inning to keep the Mustangs at bay.
Despite falling in the semifinals, this week's loss doesn't take away from how good the Mustangs were this season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what they were able to do, what they were able to accomplish,” Shuman said. “I wished it would have ended a little differently. I wish we would have had some happy tears at the end. It wasn’t meant to be.”
Now that baseball is over, Shuman will head home a little more often instead of the baseball diamond.
“I got to reintroduce myself to my wife and kids.” Shuman said. “They probably wonder who the stranger in their house is. I’m just joking. My wife is super supportive.”
Shuman said his children are always at the ballpark interacting with his team.
They were there Thursday night for the final game of the season. They watched as the Mustangs tried to hold their composure, the seniors sitting in the spots on the field looking home pondering what is next.
“The little ones like to come out on the field and shake the boys' hands after the games, usually in celebration,” Shuman said. “My two year old son, Hank, he doesn’t quite understand the difference between wins and losses. He was wanting to go give them high fives.”