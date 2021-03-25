Holtville baseball’s loss against Andalusia Monday snapped what was a seven-game winning streak.
The win streak started with a 9-6 win over Stanhope Elmore that ended Stanhope’s then-undefeated season, and included two victories against Prattville Christian Academy, the No. 9 team in Alabama Class 3A according to the ASWA.
But none of that occupies the mind of Holtville coach Scott Tubbs. For him, the real competition is still on the horizon.
“What we have done to this point doesn’t really matter,” Tubbs said. “The season starts, in my opinion, next week when area play begins.”
The Bulldogs’ most recent series of games were played as part of the Andalusia tournament in Andalusia, Ala. Holtville defeated Pike Road 11-2 to open play, but suffered an uncharacteristic run-rule loss against Andalusia in game two.
The Bulldogs -- which both Holtville and Andalusia are nicknamed -- entered the bottom of the sixth up just 7-4, but picked up seven more runs in the frame to close out a win.
“Nothing went our way in that game,” Tubbs said. “Andalusia laid down perfect bunts all night and we didn’t help our cause by making five errors. Sometimes, you end up in games like that and you can’t stop the bleeding. I guess we just didn’t have a big enough band-aid.”
In a rematch with Andalusia the next day, Holtville rode a complete game from pitcher Todd Wilson to a 7-2 victory. Cooper Mann picked up three RBIs and stole a base.
Tubbs enjoyed his team’s performance across the three contests.
“Overall I thought we played very well against some well-coached teams,” Tubbs said.
Holtville’s record stands at 14-3 with the second half of the season and area play upcoming.
“I’m pretty pleased by the way we have competed in the first half,” Tubbs said. “We don’t have any superstars on this team, we have a bunch of young guys that grind it out and understand playing roles.”
For success against area teams, Tubbs said his players will need to focus on incremental adjustments to their game.
The important thing is to look internally.
“We just need to focus on the small details,” Tubbs said. “We need to make small ball a priority and stick to our in-game philosophy. We need to make adjustments at the plate. We just need to focus on us and not who we are playing. If we do that, the wins will take care of themselves.”
Holtville returns to action in a double-header against Eufaula Saturday.