When the 2020 football schedules were released 10 months ago, it quickly became clear what game was going to be one of the highlights of the season. The rivalry between Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore is a must-see game for fans of either school every season but this year was always going to have a little bit extra hype to it as the two teams were slated to finish region play against each other.
While both teams were hoping this game would determine the region champion, there is still plenty on the line as the region’s No. 2 seed is still up for grabs and a first-round home playoff game along with it.
“This has been one our goals the whole season that we talked about through the spring and during the summer,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “This is what you play for. Big games like this with a lot riding on it gets you motivated and helps you play with a lot of passion.”
Wetumpka (5-4, 4-1 Class 6A Region 3) has a simpler path to the No. 2 spot in the standings as a victory would put the team alone at second without needing any help from tiebreakers. However, while a loss would put Wetumpka into an official three-way tie for second place, it would not have a chance of winning that tiebreaker so a win this week is the only way to secure that home game in the first round.
Stanhope Elmore (4-4, 3-2) put itself in a deeper hole after last week’s loss to Helena but it can still make a move up the standings with a win this week and could come out on top of the potential three-way tie. However, that’s not something the Mustangs are focusing on this week.
“There are so many different ways this thing could work out so we don’t really look into that too much, especially this week,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “All we are worried about is winning this game… It wouldn’t matter if this was a preseason, it would still mean a lot. This is Wetumpka week.”
The Mustangs are searching for their third consecutive win over Wetumpka which would mark the school’s longest winning streak in the series since 2005. However, both coaches are expecting a very different look to this season’s contest, specifically from the two teams’ offenses.
Wetumpka has not changed too much schematically but it has shown the ability to spread the ball out more this season, using a variety of playmakers to do damage. And while the offense may not have an individual weapon as skilled as former quarterback Tyquan Rawls, Bradford believes this year’s offense is more difficult to prepare for.
“It makes it a lot more dangerous,” Bradford said. “Before, it was almost a one-man show. They had other guys making plays but it was like if you stop him, you stop them. This year, they don’t have that one guy and they can hurt you in so many different ways. Anybody can go the distance on any play.”
The Mustangs expect to have a different offensive game plan of their own this season after throwing just three passes on 55 snaps in the last matchup. Bradford said a lot of that is due to Wetumpka’s rush defense being improved but it’s also clear Stanhope Elmore is working with different personnel who make it easier to be a two-dimensional offense now.
“In the past, they have been run heavy and did it very well,” Perry said. “They still run the ball well but this year they are more balanced and more multiple. The quarterback is a really good dual-threat guy. They can run out of the wildcat with an explosive wide receiver. And they can still line up with two tight ends and run it at you. You can’t focus in on one part.”
This game will mark the first meeting between the two teams at Foshee-Henderson stadium since the Mustangs upset a top-ranked Wetumpka team on a last-minute touchdown. While the crowd will be limited this season, Bradford is hoping a home-field advantage can still help Stanhope Elmore as it has all season in region play where the Mustangs have outscored their opponents by an average of 39.5 points.
“It’s always better to play in front of your home crowd,” Bradford said. “It makes you more comfortable. It’s going to be a great environment. It’s just always more fun to be home.”
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 27, Stanhope Elmore 23