There may not be sports currently happening every day but that should not stop us from remembering some of the best moments from the past.
Since sports are a big part of the world and a big part of many people’s lives, we have decided to dedicate this section of the paper to events from the past which happened this week. Instead of dwelling on what events we have missed with the sports shutdown, we want to focus on the memorable moments that have made sports great.
Elmore County — April 18, 2016
As the clock was winding down in regulation of a 1-1 match against Elmore County, Holtville’s Jack Broom knew his team could not settle for anything less than a win if it wanted to remain in playoff contention. With less than a minute remaining, Broom took advantage of a friendly deflection and dribbled the ball around the opposing keeper before slotting home the game-winning goal with 26 seconds to go.
Broom, who finished his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, scored both goals in the 2-1 victory and helped keep his team’s playoff hopes alive and the Bulldogs ended up winning the tiebreaker over the Panthers in the Class 4A-5A Section 4 standings. The winning goal was Broom’s 10th game-winning or game-tying goal in the final two minutes of a match in his career.
State — April 16, 2004
For the first time since 1980, an MLB-affiliated team hosted a game in Montgomery as the Biscuits played their inaugural game at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits took an 8-0 win over the Huntsville Stars with Jarod Matthews getting the victory in the game. The matchup included Tony Gwynn Jr., Melvin Upton Jr., Joey Gathright and several other future big leaguers.
The stadium was sold out in the first game and despite the Biscuits finishing the season with a league-worst 57-83 record, they finished second in the Southern League in home attendance. The 2004 season still marks the highest attendance for the Biscuits in their 16-year existence.
National — April 20, 1916
One of the most historic ballparks in any sport around the world held its first game more than a century ago as the Chicago Cubs hosted the Cincinnati Reds at what was then known as Weeghman Park. The crowd of more than 15,000 got the show they paid for as the two teams battled back and forth before heading into extra innings where Cy Williams scored on a single by Vic Saier to give the Cubs a 7-6 win in their new stadium.
There was reportedly a bear cub at the game and for the next four years, the stadium was simply known as Cubs Park until the Wrigley family purchased the stadium and renamed it Wrigley Field in 1927.
International — April 18, 1942
A Game 7 was unheard of in the Stanley Cup Finals prior to this series between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But for Toronto fans, they knew they needed the series to reach a seventh game after the Red Wings won the first three and were seemingly going to ease to the championship.
However, the Maple Leafs stayed alive by winning Game 4 and surviving a near-riot on the ice in Detroit after the game which included the Detroit coach punching a referee after the game. Toronto stole the momentum, winning the next games 9-3 and 3-1 to force a Game 7. The teams traveled back to Toronto where the Maple Leafs won 3-1 in front of the largest hockey crowd to that point in Canadian history. They are still the only team to ever erase a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Finals.