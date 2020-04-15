There may not be sports currently happening every day but that should not stop us from remembering some of the best moments from the past.
Since sports are a big part of the world and a big part of many people’s lives, we have decided to dedicate this section of the paper to events from the past which happened this week. Instead of dwelling on what events we have missed with the sports shutdown, we want to focus on the memorable moments that have made sports great.
Elmore County — April 11, 2015
Before lifting the trophy for being the top team in the state, Wetumpka’s softball team made sure it would be known as the best team in the county. For the second consecutive season, Wetumpka claimed the title in the Elmore County Tournament, defeating Tallassee 7-2 in the final.
Wetumpka opened with a 12-0 win over Elmore County as Savannah Reaves tossed her first no-hitter. The Indians followed with wins over Holtville and host Stanhope Elmore to advance to the championship.
Reaves led the charge in the circle, earning two wins and pitching 7 1/3 total innings. Destinee Brewer was the offensive leader, finishing with seven hits, including a home run, plus eight runs and four RBIs.
State — April 8, 2015
After Alabama claimed the first two games of the conference series at Auburn, the Tigers were determined to salvage at least one win during the rivalry between two top-10 teams. Alabama scored the first five runs of the game and had the lead back to five in the sixth inning but Auburn battled back to send the game into extra innings where Tiffany Howard scored the winning run after Kasey Cooper put the ball in play to force a fielding error, giving the Tigers a 13-12 win.
Auburn went on to defeat Alabama again in the SEC Tournament in route to a conference championship. The Tigers finished with a program-record 56 wins and was one of the final four teams in the Women’s College World Series.
National — April 10, 2005
“In your life, have you ever seen anything like that?!”
The famous call from Verne Lundquist will still send chills up the spine of even a casual golf fan. In the 2005 Masters, Tiger Woods hit a perfect chip shot on to the 16th green at Augusta and saw the ball roll 20 feet before slowing to add dramatic effect only to fall into the cup anyway for a birdie, pushing his lead to two strokes.
Woods actually bogeyed his next two holes but he defeated Chris DiMarco in the first playoff hole to win his fourth green jacket.
International — April 14, 1969
For the first time in Major League Baseball history, a game took place outside of the U.S. when the Montreal Expos hosted the St. Louis Cardinals. The Expos were an expansion team in 1969 and they played their first week on the road before hosting the Cardinals at Parc Jarry.
Montreal’s Mack Jones hit a three-run homer in the first inning to keep the excitement going but the Cardinals responded with seven runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Dan McGinn, who pitched the final 5 1/3 innings for the Expos, delivered an RBI single in the seventh to retake the lead and give Montreal an 8-7 win in its first game as a franchise.