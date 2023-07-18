The Elmore County Auburn Club held its annual Kickoff Fundraising Banquet on Monday, featuring Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson.
The group convened to raise money towards their scholarship fund, a fund that has raised more than $39,000 to date and was awarded to three students for this upcoming school year.
President JP Martin announced the club’s three recipients, including Taylor Boyle, Stanhope Elmore’s Mathew Gainey and Elmore County’s Annabelle Weldon.
Weldon was in attendance for the banquet and was beyond thankful for her scholarship. Through scholarships like the one given to her by the Auburn Club, she was able to enroll at Auburn. Without the help, her start into pre-nursing may have never happened.
“I don’t come from the wealthiest family, so anything I earned helps so much,” Weldon said. “It means the most to me because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to go to Auburn. So, this money means everything to me to actually be able to go.”
Weldon will be joining a freshman class at Auburn that is the biggest to date.
Recently, Thompson spoke at Camp War Eagle to greet incoming freshmen who will be joining Weldon on the Plains in the fall.
Speaking to a much smaller group at the Wetumpka Civic Center, Thompson addressed all things Auburn and Auburn baseball.
“We have built a baseball program where we know we are a top-20 program,” Thompson said. “We want to be a top-10 program and be champions.”
On Monday morning, Thompson said he was joined in his office by legendary Auburn coach Hal Baird.
The two got to talking about the current status at Auburn, and both agreed on the same idea.
“The alignment at Auburn University is better than it has been since I have been here,” the eighth-year Auburn coach said.
Thompson did note he plans to finish his career at Auburn, finishing off the program rebuild he started. Part of his rebuild includes the renovations to Plainsman Park, which begin July 24.
The club also heard from football trainer Robbie Stewart who spoke on the status of Hugh Freeze’s team.
Brett Whiteside from Auburn’s NIL collective On To Victory spoke as well, and laid out the three keys to Auburn’s NIL status thus far.
Whiteside said NIL is here to stay at Auburn, it’s being done the right way and On To Victory is making a tangible impact on Auburn athletics and its athletes.
As Auburn grows in the ever blooming realm of name, image and likeness, so too does Auburn’s baseball stadium.
Thompson thanked the Elmore County Auburn Club and noted it is because of groups like these Auburn can move forward on projects like the $30 million renovation to the baseball stadium.
“I thank God for you guys trying to make Auburn better,” Thompson said.