The 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star football game has released its rosters and three football players from Elmore County have been selected to play in the event.
Brandon Dean, the Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, made the announcement of the two 37-member rosters on Tuesday morning.
Wetumpka safety Dorion Jackson and kicker Logan Weighall were both selected for the Indians, while Stanhope Elmore tight end Colton Walls was selected for the Mustangs.
The teams were selected by nominations submitted by AHSAA member school coaches. The All-Star selection committee consists of the two coaching staffs participating in the game.
The game, which will be played at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on December 16, will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised over to the AHSAA TV Network and live streamed on the NFHS Network.
Head coaches for both teams were announced last month, with Opelika coach Erik Spearman heading the south team while Pickens County coach Michael Williams will lead the north.
No coaches from Elmore County were selected.
“We have an abundance of talent in our state each year, and both teams selected reflect that talent,” Dean said in a press release. “We are looking forward to another exciting game this December.”
All three players selected from around the county have had stellar senior seasons.
Jackson, who recently committed to play at Troy University as a safety, has been one of the most versatile players for the Indians this year. On defense, he has recorded 55 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three passes defended.
On offense, he has six catches for 114 yards in limited action.
Weighall, who is ranked as a 4.5 star kicker, has been as consistent as anyone across the state. He has made 34 of his 36 PATs this year, and he has made 6 of his 9 field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards.
He makes his presence known on kickoffs and punts too.
Through 10 games, Weighall has 58 kickoff attempts with 33 touchbacks to his name. He has an average kick of 59.2 yards and a long of 71. He also has 41 punts this year for an average of 39.7 yards per punt and a long of 56. He has landed 18 of his 41 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Stanhope Elmore’s Walls is also committed to play at Troy for both baseball and football. He is committed to football as a long snapper, but plays tight end and some quarterback as well at the high school level.
The star senior scored a touchdown in half of the Mustangs games this year, totaling six on the season. Five of those came through the air while his lone passing touchdown came in the team’s season finale last week when he was forced into quarterback action due to sickness.
On the season, Walls has nine carries for 63 yards, 18 catches for 225 yards and five touchdowns, and he is 16 of 25 passing for 197 yards and one touchdown.