Tallassee football coach Mike Battles wanted his team to start fast against Sylacauga.
And they did, winning 47-17.
The Tigers took each of six drives in the first half to the end zone.
“We have been a second half team most of the year,” Battles said. “We came out, knew we were going to start fast. We did.”
Battles said it was a team effort on offense.
“Our line did a good job blocking,” Battles said. “We have some talented backs that can run. As long as you can run the football off-tackle and play pretty good defense you are going to be in pretty good shape.”
Four different players scored for Tallassee in the first half. Cade Everson got an 11-yard touchdown run. Dontae Leonard had touchdown runs of 16 yards, 74 yards and 10 yards. Quarterback Tyler Ellis got a 12-yard touchdown run. James Bender also scored on a 57-yard run.
Everson also got the Tigers only score in the second half.
It was all while the Tiger defense held Sylacauga to 97 yards in seven drives in the first half and a total of 124 yards for the game.
“Our defense has played lights out all year,” Battles said. “Our defense was giving us it all time after time.”
The Tigers racked up 403 yards of offense. Leonard carried the ball eight times for 132 yards.
The Tigers win, and the margin, allowed Battles to substitute liberally.
“It was just a good game,” Battles said. “We got to play everybody on the sideline. Everybody got into the game. Young kids got to get in there and get a few reps.”
The Tigers have next week off before traveling to Holtville for the final game of the regular season. Tallassee’s first playoff game will be on the road, so the Tigers honored their seniors.
“Those seniors, you don’t know about how the playoffs are going to go,” Battles said. “We know we will be on the road. If it turns out this was the last game at home this season, it was a good way to go out.”
Battles is proud of the way his team has improved over the season.
“I think we are playing our best football right now,” Battles said. “We went through a little stretch early on where we didn’t play well and did stuff to self-destruct and beat ourselves. I think now we are playing a lot more as a team and just peaking at the right time.”