When the Elmore County and Tallassee football teams take the field this Thursday night, all records are being thrown out the window.
Elmore County enters the rivalry game with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-1 region record while Tallassee is 2-4 this season and 0-2 in region play. The teams both play in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4.
Tallassee started the season 2-0 but has lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2015 and only the second time under current head coach Mike Battles. It’s also the first time the Tigers have started region play 0-2 since 2011.
But despite the records, Tallassee has dominated Elmore County as of late. The Tigers have won six straight with their last loss coming in 2015. They’ve won 9 of the last 10 games and lead the overall series, 36-23-1.
With that being said, first-year head coach Kyle Caldwell knows not to look at records.
“You can throw out records any time these teams play each other,” Caldwell said. “I’m an Auburn fan and anytime they play Alabama, they’re going to give them their best no matter what the records are. To us, they’re 6-0 right now. They play very physical at the point of attack and the linebackers fly around. They have a lot of different guys who run the ball and run the ball hard.”
Tallassee’s led by quarterback Tyler Ellis, who is in his fourth year of starting for the Tigers.
Ellis has mostly been known as a passer in his time at Tallassee, but has evolved into more of a dual-threat quarterback his senior year. This season alone, Ellis has rushed for 481 yards and has totaled 10 touchdowns.
If anyone knows dual-threat quarterbacks, it’s Caldwell and Elmore County. Caldwell was a dual-threat who shined both at the high school and college level, and he coaches one of the best in the state in Payton Stephenson.
Stephenson has both rushed and passed for over 2,000 yards in two years as the starting quarterback. This season, he’s already passed for 770 yards and rushed for 406. He has 17 touchdowns on the year.
So what stands out to Caldwell when looking at Tallassee’s Ellis?
“He’s tough to tackle and gets downhill fast. Once you get momentum going, it’s tougher to get someone down rather than running east to west. They do a good job in their scheme of being able to keep you off balanced, running powers and traps and different formations. They try to out-formation you and out-flank you sometimes. It’s a tough task to prepare for. It’s going to be a difficult game like it always is.”
When Elmore County takes the field, it will be without lineman Nicobe Hooks. Hooks, one of the team’s best linemen, was injured against St. Clair County and is now out for the season after having to have surgery.