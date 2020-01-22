There is nothing new about seeing students helping out on the sideline of athletic events even when they are not a player but local athletic trainers have helped spark even more interest from students.
Brent Vinson of Phoenix Rehab started to notice a growing interest from kids in Elmore County a few years ago and he saw an opportunity to set up a high school program to allow students to gain experience on the sideline while learning more about the operations of becoming an athletic trainer in the classroom.
“They wanted to know how to do what I do and how to get there,” Vinson said. “That was the first step. I had several softball players who came to me in the course of a season asking for more experience. They wanted to learn the ins and outs to find out what it takes day to day to be a trainer.”
Vinson said he got an overwhelming response from students and local administrations as schools found a curriculum already in place for sports medicine. Now, Wetumpka and Holtville both offer academic courses and hands-on experience for students to learn more about what it takes to work as an athletic trainer.
Wetumpka’s program is led by Cody Arant while Holtville’s is led by Samantha Yates, both of whom are a full-time employees in charge of the athletic training and the academic side. Students can learn more about the subject in a classroom setting and earn credit for helping out with different sports.
“The ultimate goal is to experience profession before getting out of high school,” Vinson said. “This is a valuable opportunity to give the kids a taste of it and they get to feed back into their school. They commit their time because they have a heart for their athletic program.”
Not every student in the program has a desire to work in the field of sports medicine but they are enjoying the experience. Wetumpka sophomore Jasmine Russell, who worked with the football team, said she enjoys being a part of the team and plans to stay in the program until she graduates.
“You get to see different sides of people and you get to try to cheer them up when they’re down,” Russell said. “I just like listening to the boys talk trash to each other. I wanted to get out there on the field and see what it was all about. It has been really exciting.”
Stanhope Elmore runs a similar program as Tamara Stacey of Encore Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy has helped students explore the field of sports medicine. Stacey said the program provides crucial experience for anyone who wants to pursue a career.
“It’s time consuming and it takes dedication but if they enjoy it, it’s a great experience for them,” Stacey said. “A lot of times, people try to go into fields without experiencing what it’s really like before they get interested in it. When they get there and realize it’s not what they want to do, they just wasted a semester. Job shadowing is definitely something high school kids need to be involved with.”
While there is only so much students can do to help legally, they still provide much-needed assistance when the head athletic trainers are busy. If multiple injuries have happened at the same time, students can be an extra set of eyes and ears to keep players from putting themselves into danger.
Stanhope Elmore sophomore Emma Cave said she has had a good bonding experience with the teams she has worked with and the players do a good job of listening to her when needed.
“It’s been fun getting to be a part of the team,” Cave said. “You get to become friends with a lot more people. I’ve learned what it’s like to be a part of the training team and what they actually do.”