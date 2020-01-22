It is no secret athletes have to stay in shape to perform at their highest level. Whether they are a 300-pound offensive lineman or a 95-pound cross country star, everyone has his or her own plan to be in peak condition when it comes time to compete.
While that is still the case for wrestlers, things can become a little bit more complicated due to the weight divisions. Athletes have to maintain their weight to continue to compete under AHSAA rules but the challenge is finding the best way to do that while staying healthy.
“I think it’s more about adapting to where you need to be,” Elmore County wrestler Stone Svencer said. “You can’t just starve yourself because then you won’t be able to work out. You have to find where your body is most comfortable.”
Svencer, who has also run track and cross country and played football for the Panthers, said wrestling brings up its own unique challenges when it comes to staying in shape for the season.
All wrestlers are required to take a hydration test and weight certification. These help determine each athlete’s body fat percentage to set the wrestler in a safe weight class and establish the best plan for weight gain or loss to prevent any unhealthy actions by the coaches or athletes.
“I think it has been a lot better since they started doing the mandatory hydration test which was 10 or 12 years ago,” ECHS coach Jared Jones said. “It lays out the best plan for you. You still may get some guys that are not disciplined and may miss weight here or there but I think we have gotten better at it.”
Wrestlers are given a minimum weight class and a minimum wrestling weight (MWW) at the beginning of the season so they cannot drop too much weight to wrestle in a lower class. The MWW is calculated by using 1.5% of his or her body weight lost per week (the maximum loss allowed per week) from the initial assessment to the deadline date, which is Feb. 3 this season.
Jones said the goal most often is to maintain the same weight so wrestlers can stay in the same class throughout the season.
“The main things is to stay within the normal 2 or 3 pounds of your wrestling weight,” Jones said. “The hardest part is probably that first month when their bodies aren’t used to the conditioning or eating the right way. It gets easier though once they adapt to it.”
Jones said his wrestlers weigh in every day to stay on top of any weight gains or losses and it helps everyone stay conscious of it. Jones knows he cannot be around the wrestlers all the time but it helps as a reminder to them as what they are working toward and it raises accountability as a team.
“We watch each other and we’re constantly asking each other where we’re at and what we’re eating,” Svencer said. “We have to stay on top of each other. There are individual goals but this is a team sport. It takes everybody to win.”
One way wrestling teams combat these challenges is by making sure the athletes’ families are involved. Jones said wrestlers can come to practice and work really hard but because they are not eating right at home, the wrestlers have missed weight.
Jones said the AHSAA and the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) help with providing nutrition plans to help the wrestlers stay healthy. The AHSAA handbook states each school must provide a nutrition education for wrestlers and parents.
“We go by those guidelines because they work,” Jones said. “You have to talk with the parents because you want to be on the same page and make sure we’re doing it the right way. That is something else that has gotten better over the years.”