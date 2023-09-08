Elmore County High faced a tougher challenge in their region opener Friday night against the rebuilding Sylacauga Aggies, but the Panthers’ key playmakers led the team to a comfortable win, 35-7.
Senior Quarterback Ryals McNeely threw three touchdowns in an efficient 115 yard night, and Jabari Murphy caught one touchdown and ran for two more. The Panthers out-gained Sylacauga 406 yards to just 142, as the Panther defense forced two turnovers and terrorized the Aggie backfield.
Head coach Kyle Caldwell said he was proud of the team and the way they capitalized on the advantages they identified all week at practice.
“I’m proud of them for how tough and physical we played,” he said.
The first quarter passed quietly, with the Aggies proving larger and faster than the defenses of previous weeks vs. Marbury and Autaugaville. But the Panthers cracked the code in the second quarter, with junior running back Parker Hobbs, Everson and Murphy softening things up on the ground before McNeely went airborne with a 33-yard touchdown to Everson.
“(Everson) is so versatile and he’s a great teammate,” Caldwell said of his senior transfer. “Him and Jabari complement each other so well. And Ryals is commanding the offense so well through the air. But Jabari and Cade are just a great one-two punch in the air and on the ground.”
Caldwell added he “can’t wait” for senior running back C.J. Wilkes to return to the offense. Wilkes, the Panthers’ top rusher in 2022, missed the last two games with a foot injury.
The ensuing kickoff by kicker Tate McNeely took an unfortunate backspin on the Aggies, and Elmore County was set up again at the Aggie 30. On the Panthers’ first play, Murphy shed his defender so completely he could’ve moonwalked into the endzone for the 30-yard score.
After a few penalty-ridden series, McNeely and Everson connected again on a short route. Everson covered most of the 41-yards on foot, weaving. dodging and breaking tackles for his second touchdown of the evening.
Sylacauga got on the board just before the end of the half, with a hurry-up offense that kept the Panthers on their heels. A pass interference call against the Panthers put the Aggies within striking distance, and C.J. Franklin found Q. Swain for the 19-yard score.
The action quieted again in the third quarter, until senior Sean Darnell picked off a Franklin pass to set the Panthers up in Aggie territory. Murphy capitalized as the fourth quarter began, running for a 12-yard touchdown. The Panther defense, led by Jackson Mann, Luke Reinert and Camron Brown, shut the Aggies down again to give Elmore County a short field.
Murphy converted the field position with a 10-yard touchdown run. Kicker Tate McNeely was perfect on point-after kicks for the game.
If there was any cause for concern, it was Elmore County’s penalties, as they were flagged 17 times for 161 yards. One costly pass interference led to the Aggies’ lone touchdown of the night. But Caldwell said he wasn’t too concerned about it.
“I’m not going to complain about the officiating, but some of the calls were petty, and it is what it is,” Caldwell said. “We just need to clean it up.”
The first real test of the season comes Friday, when the mighty Clay-Central Volunteers come to visit. Clay-Central is unbeaten on the season, ranked No. 9, and have become fixtures in the late rounds of the playoffs over the last decade.
“They are very good, extremely well-coached and we have the greatest respect for them,” Caldwell said. “But we have them at home, so it’s a chance for us to go out and shock the world. I hope our kids play loose and play like we have nothing to lose.”