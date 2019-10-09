For the first time in two years, Edgewood’s football team will be facing off against a team in the lowest AISA classification but the Wildcats are not in for an easy task. Friday’s road trip will be to the lone AISA-A team ranked ahead of Edgewood in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings as Wilcox took over the top spot in the rankings this week to set up the second consecutive top-five matchup for Edgewood.

“I think this is a week where we are really excited to get out and play,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “We have an opportunity to make a statement again so we are going to put everything we can into a good week of preparation and hope we can come away with a win.”

Free said the Wildcats do not like to focus on the rankings for themselves but he admitted facing a top-ranked team adds some extra motivation.

Edgewood (6-0) took a bye week after its last ranked showdown when the Wildcats grabbed a win at Macon-East but they allowed a season-high 69 points in the process. Free said it had a lot to do with the style of play from both teams on that night but he knows the defense is ready to get back on the field to put together a better performance against a good team.

“Any time you give up that many points, you talk about it as a team and you don’t want to let it happen again,” Free said. “That game unfolded that way and it’s just part of athletics but there is a sense of pride that we take in our defense and we want to show everyone that was an off week for us.”

The Wilcox offense has averaged 36.7 points per game and has scored 55-plus points twice so it is capable of putting another crooked number up against the Wildcats. Free said it starts with the rushing attack for Wilcox which is led by a strong offensive line.

“They’re very big and very physical, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Free said. “They line up and run at you downhill. You know what they are going to do and they just say, Try to stop it.’ It’s going to be a unique challenge for us and some things we haven’t seen this year.”

Wilcox runs a single wing offense with an offset backfield but it has its variations from some of the rushing attacks Edgewood has limited this season. Free said he expects to see more motion and a lot of power sweeps from the opponents so Edgewood’s defense will have to be prepared for something new.

Free said the strength of Wilcox’s offense is linemen Vaiden Beck and Joe Vick. Those two are often used as the lead blockers for running back Wood Hollinger and fullback Hunter Parker.

However, Edgewood feels like its strength is also at the line of scrimmage so the Wildcats are excited to play another team that takes pride in the trenches.

“We’re very confident in our line as well,” Free said. “They are our backbone and they get everything going for us. It’s not the glory position but we know this can be a statement game for them to set the tone and get things back to where we want them to be.”

This game was the latest addition to Edgewood’s schedule after a region game was cancelled during the offseason. Free said he did not want to take a double bye week and getting another challenge from a team like Wilcox can only help the Wildcats down the road.

“Their coach reached out to us after our game got cancelled really late in the summer,” Free said. “I knew they were going to be a good team and would give us a good challenge before going into area play against Lakeside and Autauga. To have an opportunity to put a quality team on the schedule is something we wanted to take advantage of.”

PREDICTION: Edgewood 27, Wilcox 14