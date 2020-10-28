Postseason play in AISA starts next week and Edgewood’s first-round matchup is already set as the Wildcats are preparing to travel to play against No. 5 Patrician. While Edgewood hopes this week can set the tone for a strong playoff run, it is not looking ahead to that game and is staying focused on Wilcox for the final game of the season at Edgewood Stadium.
“This still matters,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “7-3 is a lot better than 6-4. We haven’t played that well the last two weeks so this week matters. We want to focus on how much better we can get… You want to be playing your best so we want to get some momentum and be playing our best football right now.”
Edgewood (6-3) is coming off a loss to No. 8 Crenshaw so the Wildcats are hoping to shake off the defeat and build some momentum this week to take into the playoffs. However, it’s not just an easy win awaiting the Wildcats this week as Wilcox is another playoff team in AISA-AA and is coming off a victory over Autauga.
“They’re good,” Michael said. “We’re not ending the season with any cupcakes. We better be prepared for them because when you don’t play well against good teams, that’s what’s going to happen.”
In last year’s meeting, Wilcox entered the night as the top-ranked team in AISA but Edgewood jumped out to a halftime lead. However, the Wildcats were shut out in the second half and were handed their first loss of the season.
“I know some of the kids are kind of bitter with how that game ended,” Michael said. “They want to get back and compete against these guys.”
Wilcox (4-4) has won three of its last four games and is hoping to continue that roll this week before matching up with Macon-East in the first round. Michael believes Wilcox can bring plenty of challenges to the table this week that Edgewood will have to be prepared for.
“They’re very physical up front,” Michael said. “Against Autauga, they only threw the ball maybe four times. They thought they could run the ball but in other games, they have thrown it a little more. They will probably have a good game plan. They are a very good football team. We better be prepared.”
Last week’s running game was mostly fueled by running back Darius Clifton who is the team’s leading rusher this season. Quarterback Cooper Dixon gets it done on the ground as well but can let it fly through the air when needed.
“He is really good and very fast,” Michael said of Dixon. “He throws a really good ball even though they don’t throw it too often.”
Edgewood will be led by quarterback Austin Champion who is expected to make his second start of the season with regular starter Alex Johnson going down with another injury last week. In relief duty, Champion threw three interceptions in the loss to Crenshaw but Michael believes he will respond this week.
“He’ll be fine,” Michael said. “He’s a competitor. He made some bad reads but not all of it was his fault. We also had some of the receivers ran bad routes. He works hard and I fully expect him to bounce back.”
PREDICTION: Edgewood 35, Wilcox 28