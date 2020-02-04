Note: This will be updated with scores as results start to come in throughout the night.
Teams from across Elmore County took to the court on Tuesday night to start their postseason runs with dreams of reaching Birmingham.
Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore faced off in both boys and girls Class 6A Area 5 tournaments in Selma. The Mustangs swept the two games and ended Wetumpka's basketball seasons.
In the girls game, the Mustangs held off a late rally from Wetumpka to earn a 38-36 victory. Brooke Burkett led Stanhope Elmore with 11 points while Tamia Young added 10. Stanhope advances to play Selma on Thursday night for the area title.
Wetumpka finished the season 6-13 and fell short of sub-regionals for the second straight season. Janae McCall led all scorers with 17 points.
In the boys game, Wetumpka erased a nine-point deficit in just two minutes but Jay Tillman responded with five free throws in the last 70 seconds to give Stanhope Elmore a 60-54 win. Tillman finished with 12 points but DJ Jamerson was the star of the night, scoring a game-high 23 points to go along with 15 rebounds and five blocks. The Mustangs will play Selma on Thursday night.
Wetumpka (7-15) had balanced scoring between its go-to trio as Tyquan Rawls and Zeylin Hooks each finished with 12 points and Stone Minnifield contributed 11.
Elmore County's girls team (14-13) saw its season finish in heartbreaking fashion as BTW defeated the Panthers 32-31 at the buzzer. Bri Autrey led the Panthers with 11 points.
The boys team (5-22) finished its season on a six-game losing streak, falling 66-44 to BTW. Garrett Allen led the Panthers with 16 points.
Edgewood swept its first round matchup against Hooper as both the boys and girls teams advanced to next week's AISA state tournament. Both teams advance to take on Pickens in the Elite 8 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl next Tuesday.
The boys team (16-8) made 12 3-pointers and ran away with a 79-46 victory. The Wildcats got 20 points each from Robert Stewart and Kam Burleson.
The girls team (11-13) erased a halftime deficit as Lindsey Brown and Madison White combined for 17 points in the second half to push the Wildcats to a 39-34 win. Brown led all scorers with 16 points while White finished with 14.