Turnovers have been the common denominator in all of Stanhope Elmore’s defeats this season and that theme continued into Friday night’s regular season finale against Smiths Station at Foshee-Henderson Stadium.
The Mustangs trailed for the entirety of the second half but were still in position to tie the game late with the ball inside of Smiths Station territory. However, a fumble on the first play of the drive marked the fifth turnover of the night for Stanhope Elmore and sealed a 27-20 road victory for the Panthers.
“I just know we didn’t play the way we should have,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “We didn’t take care of the football; we gave up big plays; we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do… It was just uncharacteristic mental screwups and that’s what cost us.”
Stanhope Elmore (5-5) has turned the ball over at least four times in all five of its losses this season. While turnovers are hard enough to overcome, they seem to come at the worse time against Smiths Station, often giving the Panthers a short field to work with.
The Panthers had an average field position of their own 48-yard line and started seven drives from inside Stanhope Elmore territory. Smiths Station needed just 196 yards of offense to score four touchdowns.
Two of those touchdowns came directly off turnovers including the Panthers’ first score to tie the game in the opening quarter. Stanhope Elmore scored first on a 4-yard run by Antonio Trone and the Mustangs were set to get the ball back after another three-and-out for the defense.
However, the punt was fumbled and Smiths Station pounced on the ball inside the red zone to swing the momentum. Five plays later, Jordan Jones found the end zone for his first of two touchdown runs.
The turnovers became contagious on the next two possessions as Stanhope Elmore threw an interception and fumbled the ball after a catch. However, the Mustangs still took the next lead when Trey Killingsworth found Jackson Thomas across the middle of the field for a 58-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter.
“I never question our kids’ hearts,” Bradford said. “They are going to give you everything they’ve got and they’re never going to quit. We’re going to play until the last snap.”
That lead did not last long though as Smiths Station scored twice in the final three minutes of the second quarter to take the lead into halftime and it did not get any better for the Mustangs after the break. On the first play of the third quarter, a miscommunication caused a fumble on the kickoff, allowing the Panthers to take over at the Stanhope Elmore 30 and they needed just four plays to extend their lead.
“We’re going to have to watch film and figure it out,” Bradford said. “We have a lot of great kids and they played hard. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot on offense but we had some guys step up. They did a great job but we didn’t do enough.”
Trailing by two touchdowns early in the second half, Stanhope Elmore was forced to turn to its passing game more often than usual. With top receiver Teddy Harris sidelined with an injury, Killingsworth had to find other targets to go to and he found them in Thomas, Trone and DJ McGhee.
Killingsworth finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns while completing 20 of his 28 pass attempts. Thomas led the way with 102 yards on four catches while McGhee led the team with seven receptions for 84 yards.
“He did a good job of spreading the ball around,” Bradford said. “A lot of that was because we were losing in the last two quarters so we had to throw the ball a little bit more than what we wanted to but he kept the ball moving around and got it to different playmakers.”
Trone kept the comeback hopes alive late in the fourth quarter with a short touchdown catch on a tipped ball. He finished with 127 yards of offense and two scores on 27 total touches.
After the Mustangs failed to recover an onside kick, the defense forced a three-and-out to get the offense back on the field but the quick turnover immediately ended any hopes of a comeback.