In many ways, the word “sloppy” defines Friday night’s game between Wetumpka and Prattville.
The field conditions were sloppy, with rains dumping down from partly cloudy skies before they’d stop, then resume again with a drizzle.
Getting the game in was a sloppy proposition, with lightning delaying it by more than 90 minutes after the first quarter.
And the Indians’ play on offense and special teams was sloppy, with at least seven fumbles recorded including muffed punts and errant snaps. They also recorded four unsportsmanlike penalties.
Prattville defeated Wetumpka 41-13 Friday to open the season for both teams.
“There’s only one way to move forward and correct it, and that’s to go back to work,” Wetumpka head coach Tim Perry said. “This game, we were our own worst enemy. The only way to fix that is to get back out and go to work.”
One unit that did shine through for much of the game was the Indians’ defense, which forced a few three-and-outs and kept the Lions’ offense mostly at bay until they opened up Wetumpka through the air late. Senior defensive back Amaerion Hampton pulled in a first-quarter interception.
Senior running back Quinn Wilson also showed some fight, with a 62-yard run and a kick return touchdown in garbage time.
“That’s the way he practices every day,” Perry said. “He’s got a big heart, shows up every day and gives great effort at practice. Real positive, upbeat guy. Tries to pick his teammates up. Great leader, great captain and he played tonight just the way he practices.”
Wetumpka’s struggles in Friday’s game can be typified by one sequence.
In the first quarter, after three solid defensive plays to force a punt from Prattville, a muff by the Wetumpka return team set up the Lions with a shortened field.
They capitalized three plays later, with a seven-yard touchdown plunge from senior running back Albert Taggart opening the scoring at 7-0.
After a kickoff through the endzone, Wetumpka fumbled on a run to the left side, which it recovered, botched a snap and had to take a loss, then fumbled a run to the right side which Prattville recovered to establish another short field.
A stand from the Indians’ defense led to a field goal for the Lions. It was 10-0 with 3:23 to play in the first quarter.
“Our defense, we’ve got eight guys back out of 11,” Perry said. “That experience helped. I thought our defense played well, I thought we put them out on the field too long, thought we had too many three-and-outs. And again, self-destruction. Too many turnovers. Too many unsportsmanlike penalties.”
Following another kickoff through the endzone, Wetumpka fumbled another snap for another loss.
That’s a fumble on five consecutive touches, offense and special teams combined, for the Indians.
It wasn’t the end of the team’s ball security issues.
Once the lightning delay passed, the Indians held Prattville to another punt.
It resulted in another Wetumpka muff.
The ball ricocheted into the endzone after hitting the return man’s hands at the 5-yard-line. Prattville senior defensive back Laderius Fitts recovered it for a touchdown. The Lions led 17-0 in the second quarter.
They expanded that lead to 20-0 with an eight-play field goal drive, and any effort to thwart momentum by the Indians was derailed by another botched snap, in this case one that flew over the head of sophomore quarterback Nathan Rogers for a 26-yard loss.
Prattville opened up the passing game next, and that was finally what broke through Wetumpka’s strong-willed stoppers.
Following back-to-back completions, Prattville senior quarterback EJ Ousley connected with sophomore wide receiver Mi’Uhon Callen on a vertical up the left sideline for a 74-yard scoring strike. The score stood 27-0 Lions with 4:58 left in the third quarter.
Their next drive, junior wide receiver Cameran Shanks took a third-down screen pass and knifed through Wetumpka’s defense for a 57-yard score.
Wetumpka’s offense showed some fight at the end, with Rogers scrambling for a gain of more than 20 yards a few plays before connecting with freshman wide receiver Derrick Smith for a 37-yard touchdown to break the shutout.
Wilson’s efforts on kick return brought the final tally to 41-13.
Wetumpka continues its season at Tallassee Friday, Aug. 27.