The Edgewood Academy football team couldn’t overcome some offensive mistakes on Friday night, and the Wildcats lost its regular-season finale because of it.
Wilcox Academy beat Edgewood Academy, 34-20, in a non-region matchup. The Wildcats turned the ball over twice inside the red zone, and that ended up being the difference in the ballgame.
Edgewood finished the regular season 5-5 and are the No. 3 seed in Class AISA-AA, Region 1 entering the playoffs next week. Edgewood will travel to Region 2, No. 2 seed Escambia Academy (9-1) in the first round.
“We scored on the first play of the game, and after they scored on their first drive, we got the ball back and had a big play, but fumbled the ball inside their 15-yard line and missed an opportunity to score,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “Late in the third quarter, we had the ball inside the 15 again and I made a bad play call on fourth down and we missed another opportunity. …”
We just missed some opportunities offensively and they were more physical defensively, and that was the difference in the game.”
On the first play of the game, Edgewood’s Gabe LeMaster scampered 52 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was missed, and Edgewood led 6-0.
Wilcox tied the game up shortly after on a Jack Sessions 1-yard touchdown run, then took the lead on the PAT. Wilcox never gave the lead back up. Following the Edgewood fumble inside the red zone, Darius Clifton scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to put Wilcox up, 14-6.
Edgewood’s Austin Champion found Trevor Rodie open for a 62-yard touchdown pass a minute later to cut the lead back to one point, 14-13, but Wilcox was able to score again before the half to push its lead back out.
Quarterback Cooper Dixon found Ness Smith for a 61-yard touchdown, and Wilcox led 21-13 at the break. Coming out of the half, Clifton raced 44 yards for his second touchdown run to put Wilcox up, 28-13.
Clifton finished with 15 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were more physical up front running the ball, and he did a great job,” Michael said of Clifton. “It took five or six guys to take him down. That was really it. They were just more physical than us.”
Champion and Rodie connected one more time in the fourth quarter, a 3-yard touchdown pass, to cut the lead to eight points, but Wilcox put the game away late with another Sessions touchdown run.
Champion finished the night 22 of 32 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns, while Rodie finished with eight catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns.