Two high school athletic programs will be temporarily shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests, Elmore County Board of Education announced in a release Monday.
Wetumpka High School has suspended varsity football for one week due to COVID-19. Twelve players have tested positive and eight others are self-isolated due to exposure to a positive case of COVID-19.
ADPH guidelines require 10 days self-isolation for positive cases of COVID-19, and the AHSAA requires an additional five days of re-acclimation before a student returns to competition. The ADPH requires 14 days of self-isolation for exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 before a student returns to competition.
The Wetumpka High School administration and coaching staff will reevaluate the team’s health status on September 28 and discuss options. The WHS coaching staff and administration regret the suspension, but they feel it is the most prudent and safest option to pursue at this time.
Wetumpka was scheduled to travel to Greenville this Friday night for a non-region game against the Tigers but that game has been canceled. It is still unclear whether this will count as a forfeit loss for Wetumpka.
Elmore County High School has suspended varsity volleyball for two weeks due to COVID-19.
One player has tested positive for COVID-19 and 13 others are self-isolated due to exposure to a positive case of COVID-19.
The Elmore County High School administration will monitor the situation and determine when the team resumes competitions.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information on both programs' shutdowns and reaction from coaches and administration.