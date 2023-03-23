The honors have continued rolling in for the county’s top basketball players.
Just one week after being named First-Team All-State by sports writers across the state, Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown and Holtville’s Julie Nekolna have both been named finalists for the girls basketball Player of the Year awards.
The finalists were chosen by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The top three players in each of the state’s classifications are eligible for class Player of the Year while Miss Basketball is chosen from the players of the year.
All finalists are first-team selections from the All-State team released last week.
The boys and girls Player of the Year winners will be announced alongside Super All-State teams, Mr. Basketball, and Miss Basketball at luncheon on April 6 in Montgomery.
Lindsey Brown has been selected as one of the three finalists in AISA and is joined by Clarke Prep’s Grace Davis and Glenwood’s Takayla Davis. Brown is a repeat finalist after she was one of the Top 3 players selected last year as well. She is one of nine repeat finalists on the list.
Brown, an Alabama volleyball signee, shined during her junior season as she helped lead Edgewood to an undefeated 27-0 record and its second-consecutive AISA Class AA state championship.
In the process, she averaged 16.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and one assist per game. During the Wildcats’ playoff run, she scored 24 points in both the semifinals and state championship game to cap off the season.
Holtville’s Julie Nekolna, who was named the 2023 Elmore County Girls Basketball Player of the Year, is one of three finalists in Class 5A.
Nekolna is a foreign-exchange student from the Czech Republic and she dominated her one year in the United States. She is the first Holtville girl to earn All-State honors which also makes her the first girl to become a finalist.
She had a stellar senior campaign where she averaged 21.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 2.6 steals per game. She was the leading scorer for her team seemingly every game and took over games left in right.
She helped lead the Bulldogs to a school-record 27 wins this season as they reached the playoffs for the first time in school history. In the process, Nekolna also helped Holtville win the Elmore County basketball tournament for the first time.