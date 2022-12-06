Edgewood Academy junior Gabe LeMaster is combining his intelligence and his athletic skills on the football field.
LeMaster, a junior on the Edgewood Academy football team, played all over the field for the Wildcats this season, but mostly served as a running back, receiver, cornerback, and a safety.
To be able to handle all of the different positions he plays, LeMaster has taken to learn every play from each different position on the field. That led to reading both offenses and defenses at a high level, and resulted in a stellar junior season on both sides of the ball.
On offense, LeMaster finished this season with 115 carries for 619 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 72 tackles, five tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 10 pass breakups.
He also starred on special teams and 251 return yards and one touchdown.
For that reason, LeMaster has been named the 2022 Elmore County Two-Way Player of the Year.
“He’s just so intelligent,” head coach Chad Michael said. “He watches a lot of film and he picks up on things. It’s outstanding. As a player, it makes it a lot easier when you know where everyone else is supposed to be. There aren’t many high school players who can know and direct everyone’s job on the field, so to have someone like Gabe who does know everyone’s job is outstanding.”
He’s does exceptionally well at reading opposing offenses. The junior started the season out at cornerback, but was eventually moved to safety to allow him to roam more of the field.
At corner, he was stuck only being able to cover one half of the field. He also had to keep his eyes on one specific receiver, and he couldn’t help out covering anyone else. But once he moved to safety at midseason, he was able to react easier and cut off receivers.
He recorded all six of his interceptions after his move to safety, and Edgewood’s defense held three of their last six opponents under 12 points.
“I would really just read the ball from the quarterback,” LeMaster said. “A high school quarterback usually isn’t going to be looking around trying to make the defense go somewhere with his eyes. They’re usually just looking to go to one specific receiver, so you can read his eyes and follow and just break on the ball. Reading his eyes from safety allows me to react everywhere.”
On offense, LeMaster ended up being the team’s top big-play threat. That was especially evident in the second half of the season. After scoring five touchdowns in five games, he turned in a Randy Moss type performance against Hooper Academy.
In the 20-7 win, he recorded two catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. In the first round of the playoffs against Banks Academy, a 14-7 win, he recorded three catches for 180 yards and scored both touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a playoff victory.
Their playoff run came to an end in the AISA Class AA semifinals, but LeMaster continued to show what he could do in that game with a touchdown catch and the team’s most offensive yards in the game.
“Offense is all about finding holes and just following your blocks,” LeMaster said. “You have to let things develop and just run and react. I would have some runs where I’d only get a yard or two, but then I’d just have to read the defense and pick up things from each player and figure out what they do. Some are more aggressive than others, and you can pick up on those tendencies and know what they’re going to do in 1-on-1 situations and then beat them at it.”