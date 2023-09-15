The Elmore County football team will have its hands full this weekend.
Elmore County, which is undefeated at 3-0 and 1-0 in Class 5A, Region 4 this season, is hosting Central Clay County (2-0, 1-0) in a massive region showdown.
The Volunteers from Clay County are currently ranked in the Top 10 of the ASWA’s Class 5A polls, and they have already picked up two big wins this year. They started the season off with a 30-13 win over an extremely talented 6A Benjamin Russell team, then raced past Tallassee with ease last week.
“They’re definitely one of the best teams in the state and have been for a long time,” Elmore County coach Kyle Caldwell said. “They’re very well coached and they don’t make mistakes. They’ve very physical and always in the right place, and this is going to be a really tough game for us.”
Central Clay’s success stems from the Volunteers’ defense.
They are allowing only 10 points per game, and the varsity has allowed only 13 points in two games. All of that came against Benjamin Russell, which was a feat in and of itself. In the two other games Benjamin Russell has played not against the Volunteers, the Wildcats have scored 97 points.
After holding that powerful offense to 13 points in Central Clay’s opener, the Vols then turned their sights on Tallassee last week and shut out the Tigers until the JV players entered the game late in the fourth quarter of the 41-7 win.
Elmore County’s offense, on the other hand, heads into Friday averaging 51 points per game over the Panthers first three games. That ranks Elmore County ninth in the state among scoring leaders, but Central Clay’s defense will be one that Caldwell has not seen this year.
“They tackle really well,” Caldwell said. “They don’t miss a lot of tackles. If they get your hands on you, you’re probably going to go to the ground. They’re very quick and make the right reads. They’re always in the right alignments and space. It’s going to be a difficult task for us.”
While Central Clay’s defense is one of the best in the state, Elmore County’s defense is not one to scoff at. The Panthers are allowing just over 10 points per game as well, and that comes after allowing 28 in the opener to Marbury.
In the two games since, Elmore County has shut out an opponent and held region opponent Sylacauga to seven points last week. The Panthers have been flying around to the ball and forcing turnovers like crazy.
Through three games, Elmore County has eight sacks, led by defensive end Luke Reinert. While hitting the quarterback, the Panthers have forced nine fumbles and intercepted four passes. No single player has more than one interception as the wealth is being spread across the defense.
Just two weeks ago, Elmore County held Autaugaville to -119 rushing yards.
That rushing defense will be tested by Central Clay, which likes to run the ball and run the ball and run the ball some more.
The majority of Central Clay’s offensive scores have come on the ground. Running back Ladamion Boyd is the rushing leader for the Volunteers with two rushing touchdowns in each game this year.
Quarterback Damien Harris has two rushing touchdowns this year, and he added a passing touchdown last week. Back-up running back Kevin Cherry has scored a rushing score in each game this year as well.
“It’s going to be a tough task,” Caldwell said. “We’ll have to get off of blocks and tackle in space as well. If we can do those two things along with lining up right, we should be able to hold our own. Those are three fundamentals of the game and we have to take care of that this week.”