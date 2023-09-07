The only undefeated team in the county has a chance to continue its hot start.
Elmore County, sitting at 2-0 with two very dominant wins this year, hits the road to begin Class 5A, Area 4 play against Sylacauga this Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers have beaten Marbury and Autaugaville by a combined score of 118-28 while Sylacauga is 0-2 with losses to Moody and Wenonah.
“We feel confident but we know that it doesn’t matter what you do before area play,” head coach Kyle Caldwell said. “We’re staying focused and we know Sylacauga is a good opponent even though their record may not reflect that. They’ve played two very good teams and they’re a lot better than what their record suggests.”
Sylacauga features a run-first offense that hasn’t found much success this season. The Aggies have scored only three times in two games, and Elmore County has the defense to hold Sylacauga in check.
The Panthers, in their 62-0 win over Autaugaville last week, allowed -119 yards and forced eight fumbles in the blowout win. The Panthers had four sacks and 12 tackles for loss while holding Autaugaville to only one first down in the game.
The pass defense has been impressive this season as well with two interceptions in two games.
“Sylacauga wants to run the ball, but they also threw three deep balls for touchdowns in the rain
last week.” Caldwell said. “They can throw the ball. They have a lot of older skill players on the field.”
Defensively, Sylacauga likes to base out of a four-man front and bring a lot of pressure. Elmore County’s offense has the ability to block that with success. All five of Elmore County’s offensive linemen have more than a year of starting experience, and the Panthers have skill players all over the field.
And unlike last week, the entire offense is back healthy for Elmore County.
Starting running back CJ Wilkes, who rushed for 1,300 yards last season, hurt his ankle in the first week of the season after rushing only five times for 31 yards and a touchdown. In his absence, Cade Everson, Parker Hobbs, Jabari Murphy and quarterback Ryals McNeely have been carrying the ball for an average of 205 rushing yards per game.
Each one of those four players have scored at least one touchdown while Everson has four rushing touchdowns on eight carries.
Wilkes sat out of the big win last week, but is back and ready to go for Week 3.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Caldwell said. “CJ will be prepared to play on Thursday and if he feels he’s good to go, we’re going to let him go. We’ll leave it in his hands because he is going to put the team first. He’s not going to do anything to hurt the team. Other than that, everyone is ready to go.”