The rumors surrounding Rush Propst’s return to the state of Alabama were confirmed Thursday morning. Ultimate Student Athlete (USA) Academy, a new prep school to be located in Coosada, held a press conference Thursday morning to introduce Propst as the head coach of the football team which is slated to start play this fall.
USA Academy founder Dustin DeVaughn said the school is set to start enrolling students Friday and classes will begin Jan. 20. The football program is already in the process of reviewing applicants and getting students from across the country into temporary living spaces. Propst said he hopes to start the team’s strength and conditioning program in April.
“We’re looking for national exposure right off the bat and to do that, you have to get great players,” Propst said. “We want to build a national brand.”
While Propst has high expectations for his new program, he understands there is a lot of work to be done and success may not come right away. USA Academy currently has no facilities to work with and Propst is still working on putting his coaching staff together.
“I just think we’re probably asking too much of this program in year one to be on a national stage winning games,” Propst said. “Can our brand start on a national stage, yes, I think it can but I’m a little apprehensive about the first year because you just don’t know. It could be ugly or it could be average. I don’t know if it could be good as from a winning perspective.”
Both Propst and DeVaughn said they were confident the school will bring in top-level talent from across the country but it may take time.
“When you come to a program that hasn’t started or is down, it takes time,” Propst said. “I’ve always said it takes 18 months before you can start looking like a program. I said we’re about six months behind but we’re really a year behind. Hopefully we can make some headway and the only way to do that is to hit some big time four-star or five-star players.”
Propst said he liked the idea of the school being located in Coosada because it is not in the middle of a big town as he does not want to step on the toes of programs like Wetumpka or Stanhope Elmore. Propst said the location was a big selling point for him.
“First off, I thought central Alabama was a tremendous place to build this academy,” Propst said. “You’re in the middle of the state and you’re so close to everything else. You can recruit everywhere. Football is important here so you’re going to have an immediate fan base.”
DeVaughn said he has been in the process of scheduling teams for the upcoming season and he hopes to meet several nationally-recognized teams on the field in USA Academy’s first year. He said one of the opponents will be the “No. 1 team in Canada” while negotiations with St. John’s (D.C.) and St. Francis (Md.) are underway. DeVaughn also has a list of teams he hopes to begin talks with including Autauga, IMG Academy (Fla.) and Bishop Gorman (Nev.).
“Everybody wants a shot at Rush Propst,” DeVaughn said.
