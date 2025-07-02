As a female athlete myself who was once referred to as a “lady” as I played sports, I’ve long felt the word was an unnecessary addition to mascot names for girls’ sports teams.
This is a belief I’ve had since I was a “Lady” Spartan on the varsity basketball team. I asked myself then my parents and older brothers, why my team needed to be further distinguished from the boys games.
I asked them: “Once you step into the gym, isn’t it obvious which team you’re coming to cheer for?”
The word “lady” itself has a particular connotation that carries over into its use in conjunction with sports mascots. Lady refers to a woman, but in a polite or old-fashioned context and is usually accompanied by the implication of something being “ladylike” or “unladylike.”
In my experience, playing sports is not a very ladylike activity. I remember all the times I blew through a screen with a little more force than usual against another player who might’ve tripped me on a fast-break. But sports are not about being polite or sweet or chaste; they’re about competing, winning and being a good sport about it either way.
The way I see it, athletes play sports and anyone can be an athlete. The word itself does not imply sex or gender – and that is OK, especially in youth sports.
However, my thoughts on this matter are not an indictment on the use of the word lady in front of mascots here in Elmore County or anywhere. This is an issue that merits discussion, but ultimately the team or coach has every authority to make the decision as they are most aware of their own situations.
I had this discussion with a coach in Elmore County recently. She and I ultimately differed, but we had a great time going back and forth about why we thought the way we did. She was kind enough to write up her thoughts on the matter and share them with me.
She wrote: “Although lady is an old-fashioned term, many young female athletes, especially in shared sports (such as basketball and soccer), prefer the title of lady and are proud to be women, playing in a woman’s sport with each other. When I asked my female players, they all said they liked the term lady, that it made them feel special and they liked being separate from the boys.”
Even in her disagreement with my own points, the coach is eloquent and I very much see the merit in her point of view. Being new in Elmore County, I really wasn’t sure what to expect on that front, but time and time again I have been pleasantly surprised.
However you feel about this issue, I hope you can see how open-minded discussion helps everyone involved.
Ana Sofia Meyer is a sports reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.