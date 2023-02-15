The Stanhope Elmore softball team will feature one of the most versatile rosters in all of Alabama this season.
Stanhope, which just missed the playoffs last season by finishing third in the area tournament, returns a plethora of talent and versatility to its roster.
The Lady Mustangs return a handful of starters from a season ago, and they’re headlined by multiple college signees and commits. With the level of talent Mustang coach Keith Jones has, he is optimistic about the 2023 season.
“I’m very pleased with the talent that we have on this team coming into season two,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of talent here and they’ve really gelled together as a team. The seniors and juniors have done a good job of providing leadership for Stanhope Elmore softball.”
In the circle will be two experienced pitchers. Junior Ariel Williams will be the team’s No. 1 pitcher like she was last year, while ninth grader Savannah Wyatt will serve as the No. 2.
While it may seem like a young pitching staff, both pitchers have been pitching at the varsity level for two complete seasons entering 2023.
“We are going to ride two pitchers with Ariel and Savannah,” Jones said. “Ariel’s also a shortstop and center fielder, so she’ll play a vital role for us. Savannah Wyatt has been pitching for us since she was a seventh grader and she’s right there with Ariel. They both look great. Both of them could be No. 1s on most schools around here.”
Catcher will be the strongest position for the Lady Mustangs. Shakeria Washington and Khloe Jones, both of which are signed with Enterprise State, will both play there.
Both players batted over .300 last season, and both will look to lead the team again this year. Stanhope also has a third catcher in Celeste Ragsdale, who missed last year due to an injury. No matter who is catching a given game, all three will be in the lineup.
When Ragsdale isn’t behind the plate, she will most likely be playing in right field. Joining her in the outfield is Alysia Luckie in left field and Kenlee Henderson in centerfield.
Jones will also play in the outfield, along with first baseman Madison Brown.
“I’m going to be able to rotate at nearly every position,” Jones said. “It’s definitely a blessing this year. That’s why I love kids who decide to play more than one position. When that happens, you get blessed with being able to move kids around.”
Brown will start most games at first base, and Jones is excited about her big bat being in the lineup. Joining her in the infield is Jada McLeod, who is arguably the best hitter from a year ago.
She played third base last season and will play both third and shortstop this year. When Wyatt isn’t pitching, she will also be playing third base.
Washington will join her at shortstop and second base, while Grace Rohrbach will also play second base when she returns from an injury.